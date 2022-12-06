Read full article on original website
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Leon O'Neal and Mark French chat Texas A&M football and hoops
Two former Texas A&M athletes join the podcast to break down their respective sports. Former A&M safety Leon O'Neal breaks down the season that was for the Aggies and basketball guard Mark French takes a look at the A&M men's basketball season to date.
College Station graduate Kate Georgiades makes ESPN's play of week with Houston volleyball team
University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades saw her season end in a loss to top-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday, but her save against South Dakota on Dec. 2 was ESPN’s play of the week. The College Station graduate returned the ball by racing after it and diving over a table well beyond the backline. Video of the play went viral.
Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan. “We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is...
Texas A&M freshman WR Chris Marshall to transfer
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced Thursday on Twitter that he is transferring. The Missouri City graduate played in six games, catching 11 passes for 108 yards. He was suspended twice for violating team rules this season, first before A&M’s game against Miami on Sept. 17 and again after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22. He did not play again after the South Carolina game.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 11
Combine World War II history with a ghost story at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hearne (12424 Camp Hearne Road, northwest of Hearne), and hear the tale of Hugo Krauss, a German interned at a prisoner-of-war camp in Texas in 1943. Krauss was brutally beaten by fellow Nazi prisoners and died six days later at a Temple hospital. Visitors can learn more during the annual Ghost Walk. Free.
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 10
The Theatre Company announced its 2023 season earlier this week, kicking off with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” running Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 17-March 5. The Theatre Company is located at 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500 in the Tejas Center. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 979-779-1302 or visit theatrecompany.com for tickets.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 9
In case you missed it the first time, Post Oak Mall is offering another Santa Paws Pet Photo Night from 4-7 p.m. Monday outside JC Penney. Pets are required to be on a leash or in a carrier and will not be allowed in any other area of the mall. Photo packages are available for purchase.
College Station football team preparing for speedy semifinal showdown with Veterans Memorial
Saturday’s football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio could break out into a track meet. College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden and head coach Stoney Pryor have seen Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s speed and know the Cougars will have to match it. “They’re a fast team, and they’re...
BCS Marathon set for Sunday in College Station
The annual BCS Marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the Wolf Pen Creek nearest the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. The marathon and half marathon will finish on the south side of the park near the entrance to the amphitheater. Runners...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 11:47 PM CST until SUN 1:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong. The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with...
A&M Consolidated's Mia Teran hits late 3-pointer to beat Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tiger basketball team a 45-44 victory over Magnolia West on Friday in a District 21-5A opener. Kateria Gooden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Consol, while Kamaiya Ford had 10 points...
Montgomery Lake Creek sinks College Station with late 3-pointer in 21-5A girls basketball
A hotly contested defensive battle between a pair of defending district champions was decided by one shot. Montgomery Lake Creek’s Chaney Spencer buried a 3-pointer with 71 seconds left to break a tie and lift the Lady Lions to a 45-44 victory over College Station in a District 21-5A girls basketball opener Friday night at Cougar Gym.
Bryan community glows during Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade
The Bryan community was glowing Thursday night as 60 parade entries adorned in lights traveled past them during Downtown Historic Bryan’s Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade. With a theme of “The Holidays Are Sweeter In Bryan,” sweetness surrounded the parade with candy decorations, gingerbread houses and fun-filled holiday décor.
No. 2 Blinn women's basketball team defeats Panola at home
BRENHAM — Sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis and freshman guard Amyria Walker each scored 15 points to help lead the second-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team past Panola 78-53 on Wednesday in their Region XIV Conference opener at the Kruse Center. Blinn (10-1, 1-0) will play Coastal Bend at 2...
College Station headed back to state title game with 33-7 win over CC Veterans Memorial
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game. The Cougars claimed a spot in the Class 5A Division I title game for the second straight season with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Cougars (13-2) will face Aledo (13-2) for it all at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Amber alerts raise awareness of missing children
While speculation has arisen about the number of Amber alerts on the upswing in Brazos County, the executive director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said it’s the amount of community support for the cause that actually has increased. November was a busy month, Chuck Fleeger said, however...
Weese: Lowry, Lions thrill as Franklin's passing game takes flight in state semifinals
KATY — There’s not a lot the Franklin Lions can do to surprise people anymore. But last year’s state champs in Class 3A Division II are now headed to the 3A-I state championship game in large part because they did the unthinkable. They threw the ball. Franklin...
