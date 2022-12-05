ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 mothers, children raise over $18K after car tow leaves them homeless

SAN DIEGO — The GoFundMe page for mothers, Lisa and June and their children, Mason and Ayo, has now raised more than $18,700. It was a little over three weeks ago when both families’ cars got towed for expired tags. They were living in their cars temporarily, which left them with nowhere else to go but in the cold on the night before Mason’s 12th birthday.
Opening the Golden Door for San Marcos open space

The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development appears over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
A positive Market Makeover in National City!

Inspired people continue to bring positive change to National City!. I saw another example of this positive change during my last South Bay walk. A beautiful mural depicting a loving mother and child now appears on one side of Cozine’s Liquor and Deli. I discovered the mural was created...
Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name

Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
