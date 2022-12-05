Read full article on original website
2 mothers, children raise over $18K after car tow leaves them homeless
SAN DIEGO — The GoFundMe page for mothers, Lisa and June and their children, Mason and Ayo, has now raised more than $18,700. It was a little over three weeks ago when both families’ cars got towed for expired tags. They were living in their cars temporarily, which left them with nowhere else to go but in the cold on the night before Mason’s 12th birthday.
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
escondidograpevine.com
Opening the Golden Door for San Marcos open space
The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development appears over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
Opinion: Mobile Homes Are Overlooked as a Way to Quickly Expand Affordable Senior Housing
There will be nearly 1 million people over the age of 60 living in San Diego County in just 12 years so the dire need for affordable senior housing cannot be overstated. One of the most efficient — and widely overlooked — ways to increase the region’s senior housing inventory is to open more mobile home parks.
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
An Overwhelmed Building Department Leaves San Diego ‘Woefully’ Behind on Housing Construction
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Homeless veteran and his pup receive mini-van in random act of kindness
SAN DIEGO — A homeless veteran in San Diego received the surprise of a lifetime Monday morning. The company HolistaPet and a San Diego veterinarian with a big following on social media teamed up to give him a 2016 Toyota Sienna. "I'm shocked someone would do that for a...
Record number of homeless living in downtown San Diego
The Downtown San Diego Partnership, which counts the number of homeless living in downtown San Diego monthly, showed a record number in November.
Residents in Serra Mesa: Squatters are living in military housing
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Serra Mesa are worried about a house on Murray Ridge Road in the Liberty Military Housing neighborhood where they said squatters have moved in, creating an unsafe feeling for families in the area. “It’s the most uneasy feeling. It’s eerie,” said a neighbor and...
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
kusi.com
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
coolsandiegosights.com
A positive Market Makeover in National City!
Inspired people continue to bring positive change to National City!. I saw another example of this positive change during my last South Bay walk. A beautiful mural depicting a loving mother and child now appears on one side of Cozine’s Liquor and Deli. I discovered the mural was created...
Zorbas Greek Restaurant in Chula Vista closing after 34 years
CHULA VISTA, Calif — Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar of Chula Vista announced its closing after operating for more than 30 years. “To all our valued customers and friends, and those that became family...all great things must end!” the Zorbas Greek Restaurant said in part on a Facebook post.
Vagrants kicked out of Serra Mesa military housing apartment after neighbors complain
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors on Murray Ridge Road in a Liberty Housing neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief as a group of vagrants have vacated a home in the area. On Monday, neighbors reached out to CBS 8 with concerns about what they said were squatters living nearby and dealing drugs.
times-advocate.com
Property once proposed for huge project bought by Golden Door spa that opposed it
The land formerly known as Newland Sierra, and Merriam Mountains, where county voters two years ago defeated an effort to build a huge development of 2,100 homes between I-15, Deer Springs Road and Hwy 78, has been taken out of play permanently. It will become protected, preserving open space, wildlife and habitat areas.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
San Diego weekly Reader
Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name
Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
