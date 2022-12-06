ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news

Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL hits another star, team with fine after fake injury

The NFL ramped up its focus on apparent fake injuries this weekend. The league levied huge fines on the New Orleans Saints following an incident on Monday Night Football. On Saturday, the league fined the team, head coach Dennis Allen, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. They accused Jordan of faking an ankle injury during the Saints’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Jason Witten may have surprising new job

Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Disgraced former CFB coach emerges for Texas A&M opening

Texas A&M is in need of an offensive coordinator and the Aggies have reportedly turned to a disgraced former coach to be a candidate for the position. The dishonorable Bobby Petrino recently emerged as a candidate for the OC job. Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that the coach is a candidate and will interview for the Aggies‘ job soon. He tweeted, “Missouri State HC Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator search, sources tell 247Sports. He’s expected to interview with the Aggies in the coming days.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”

After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Atlanta Hawks receive horrible injury news

The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players for the next two weeks. Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray will miss the next two weeks after he sustained a left ankle sprain. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Murray’s injury on Twitter, writing, “Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and Sam Amick.”
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy win

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who came out of nowhere this season to lead the USC Trojans back to football glory, was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night. The sophomore received 2,031 points and 544 first-place votes, beating runner-up, TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (1,420 points and 188 first-place votes). Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud finished third (539 and 37), followed by Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (349 and 36). It was the closest winning vote margin in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

New Padres star Xander Bogaerts casts shade at Red Sox

Fresh off signing an 11-year, $28 million contract with the San Diego Padres, shortstop Xander Bogaerts met reporters Friday to talk baseball. Bogaerts said some polite things, thanking his former team, the Boston Red Sox, the people there who helped his career, etc. But reading between the lines, it’s clear...
BOSTON, MA

