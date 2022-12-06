Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
John Lynch Announces Surprising Decision On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday. While today's decision might bring 49ers fans hope for a potential Garoppolo postseason return, San Francisco is appearing to temper expectations on that front. Lynch ...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
thecomeback.com
NFL hits another star, team with fine after fake injury
The NFL ramped up its focus on apparent fake injuries this weekend. The league levied huge fines on the New Orleans Saints following an incident on Monday Night Football. On Saturday, the league fined the team, head coach Dennis Allen, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. They accused Jordan of faking an ankle injury during the Saints’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday.
Lions' Jameson Williams catches first touchdown 11 months after tearing ACL
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams made an immediate impact in his second-career game. He caught his first touchdown pass.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?
Kansas City and Denver have announced their lists of inactive players for Week 14.
thecomeback.com
Jason Witten may have surprising new job
Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy found a lot of success with former NFL player Trent Dilfer as their head coach, so much so that he’s now off to become UAB’s new head coach. Now, the prep school is thinking about replacing him with another former NFL star, Jason Witten.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
thecomeback.com
Disgraced former CFB coach emerges for Texas A&M opening
Texas A&M is in need of an offensive coordinator and the Aggies have reportedly turned to a disgraced former coach to be a candidate for the position. The dishonorable Bobby Petrino recently emerged as a candidate for the OC job. Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that the coach is a candidate and will interview for the Aggies‘ job soon. He tweeted, “Missouri State HC Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator search, sources tell 247Sports. He’s expected to interview with the Aggies in the coming days.”
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”
After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Paul Silas dead at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. Silas coached the Cavaliers from 2003 to 2005. ...
thecomeback.com
Atlanta Hawks receive horrible injury news
The Atlanta Hawks will be without one of their key players for the next two weeks. Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray will miss the next two weeks after he sustained a left ankle sprain. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Murray’s injury on Twitter, writing, “Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell me and Sam Amick.”
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy win
Quarterback Caleb Williams, who came out of nowhere this season to lead the USC Trojans back to football glory, was named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Saturday night. The sophomore received 2,031 points and 544 first-place votes, beating runner-up, TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (1,420 points and 188 first-place votes). Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud finished third (539 and 37), followed by Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (349 and 36). It was the closest winning vote margin in four years.
thecomeback.com
New Padres star Xander Bogaerts casts shade at Red Sox
Fresh off signing an 11-year, $28 million contract with the San Diego Padres, shortstop Xander Bogaerts met reporters Friday to talk baseball. Bogaerts said some polite things, thanking his former team, the Boston Red Sox, the people there who helped his career, etc. But reading between the lines, it’s clear...
