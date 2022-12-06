ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

'Flannel and Friends' fundraiser event held at Pabst Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, CBS 58's Drew Burgoyne emceed the 'Flannels and Friends' fundraiser event at the best place, at the historic Pabst Brewery. It was all to help a great organization -- Camp Odayin. They support kids with heart disease and their families.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition: Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition takes us to a Milwaukee gem that spans generations. We're talking about the Milwaukee Public Museum -- right in the heart of downtown. The Natural History Museum dates back to 1851 -- and today, on Dec. 8, the collection has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Wet snow and some rain likely on Friday

Friday's system is trending a bit farther south, which means lower snow totals across Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties and higher confidence in 2-4" of snow across southern Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Waukesha, and away from the lake in Racine and Kenosha counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas beginning at 3am Friday and ending at 6pm.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

3 killed in Watertown house fire, investigation underway

WATERTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say three people have died following a house fire in Watertown Friday, Dec. 9. Crews responded to the home near 1st and Western Avenue around 12:36 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames. First responders were told residents were still trapped inside. Police...
WATERTOWN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's first land trust home is hitting the market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's first land trust home is now complete and available for purchase. Officials say this is an opportunity to expand affordable homeownership options in the city. Many families earning less than $50,000 per year have a difficult time attaining homeownership. Milwaukee's Community Land Trust hopes to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

