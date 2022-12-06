Read full article on original website
'A beacon of light:' Community honors Milwaukee USPS postal worker shot, killed with vigil Saturday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the dark sky was filled with love in the form of pink, white, and blue balloons as dozens of friends, United States Postal Service workers, and community members watched from below. Candles were lit, prayers were held, and songs were sung as the...
School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
'Donut Smackdown' raises more than $57K for United Way of Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Community leaders and top executives came together to raise more than $57,000 for United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. It was all part of the 6th Annual Donut Smackdown. The contest featured 38 Milwaukeeans going head-to-head to compete in two categories, speed-eating and fundraising. Each...
'Flannel and Friends' fundraiser event held at Pabst Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, CBS 58's Drew Burgoyne emceed the 'Flannels and Friends' fundraiser event at the best place, at the historic Pabst Brewery. It was all to help a great organization -- Camp Odayin. They support kids with heart disease and their families.
Families of childhood cancer patients get a special trip to the North Pole
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin kids took the trip of a lifetime Saturday morning, with a trip to the North Pole on "Santa's Flight to the North Pole." Santa and his elves came together to invite 20 families of kids who have been diagnosed with cancer on the flight. "[We...
Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
Holiday happiness: Waukesha students celebrate season of giving with special shopping spree
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thursday was merry and bright for dozens of elementary school students in Waukesha, as they filled up shopping carts with Christmas gifts for themselves and their family. SHARP Literacy's 2nd annual Holiday Happiness event invited 80 students from Hadfield Elementary on a special shopping spree...
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Feel Good Fridays: Winter, holiday events throughout the area
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every week, we partner with our friends at B93.3 to talk about positive news happening across our area. To do that, we're joined by Joe Krauss, the host of Feel Good Mornings with Joe.
CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition: Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition takes us to a Milwaukee gem that spans generations. We're talking about the Milwaukee Public Museum -- right in the heart of downtown. The Natural History Museum dates back to 1851 -- and today, on Dec. 8, the collection has...
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
Troubling youth violence trends spark community brainstorming session; stakeholders pledge action
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night dozens of community stakeholders gathered in a church on Milwaukee's north side to talk about the recent rise in youth homicides. They say their goal is to change the narrative. Organizers say youth violence has forced the city into a state of emergency. Concerning...
Holiday meltdowns: How to help children deal with holiday stress
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The holidays can be overwhelming for young children. We spoke with Jen Davis, a pre-k teacher from the Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie, with tips to prevent a meltdown.
Officials offering $50,000 reward for info about Milwaukee mail carrier death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reward worth up to $50,000 is being made available by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the Dec. 9 homicide of a USPS letter carrier. The shooting reportedly occurred around 4:58 p.m....
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
Wet snow and some rain likely on Friday
Friday's system is trending a bit farther south, which means lower snow totals across Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties and higher confidence in 2-4" of snow across southern Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Waukesha, and away from the lake in Racine and Kenosha counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas beginning at 3am Friday and ending at 6pm.
Police investigate 18-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 20th & Nash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 20th & Nash Streets at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to...
3 killed in Watertown house fire, investigation underway
WATERTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say three people have died following a house fire in Watertown Friday, Dec. 9. Crews responded to the home near 1st and Western Avenue around 12:36 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames. First responders were told residents were still trapped inside. Police...
Milwaukee's first land trust home is hitting the market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's first land trust home is now complete and available for purchase. Officials say this is an opportunity to expand affordable homeownership options in the city. Many families earning less than $50,000 per year have a difficult time attaining homeownership. Milwaukee's Community Land Trust hopes to...
