Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders

With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom discusses Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, extensions

Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres on the final day of the Winter Meetings, agreeing to a huge 11-year, $280M deal. Despite speculation that the Red Sox had made a late bid to re-sign the shortstop, “that was definitely not what our impression was throughout the day and even the day before,” Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
2022 White Sox in Review: Josh Harrison

The Chicago White Sox signed Josh Harrison to a one-year deal with a team option for a second year prior to the 2022 season. The 12-year veteran middle infielder was brought in to provide team leadership and stability at second base. Harrison added above-average defense at his position for a team that defended poorly this past season. The former Oakland A started to contribute at the plate after a brutal slump to start the campaign.
The ring is the thing for new Phillies reliever Matt Strahm

Red October proved to be quite a December recruiting tool for the Phillies. "What Philly did last season and how magical that place seemed on TV, I can only imagine what it's like in person," lefty reliever Matt Strahm said after his two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies became official on Friday.
Diamondbacks OFs drawing widespread trade interest

The Diamondbacks have an interesting stockpile of upper level outfielders from which they’re largely expected to deal. General manager Mike Hazen and his staff have long signaled a willingness to field offers to upgrade other areas of the roster and they’re unsurprisingly drawing attention from a host of teams.
