Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts
The Padres played with their backs against the wall the entire series
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Carlos Rodon Is In Realm of Possibility for Los Angeles
MLB FOX insider Pedro Moura says Rodon could be in the mix for L.A.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom discusses Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, extensions
Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres on the final day of the Winter Meetings, agreeing to a huge 11-year, $280M deal. Despite speculation that the Red Sox had made a late bid to re-sign the shortstop, “that was definitely not what our impression was throughout the day and even the day before,” Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Josh Harrison
The Chicago White Sox signed Josh Harrison to a one-year deal with a team option for a second year prior to the 2022 season. The 12-year veteran middle infielder was brought in to provide team leadership and stability at second base. Harrison added above-average defense at his position for a team that defended poorly this past season. The former Oakland A started to contribute at the plate after a brutal slump to start the campaign.
NBC Sports
The ring is the thing for new Phillies reliever Matt Strahm
Red October proved to be quite a December recruiting tool for the Phillies. "What Philly did last season and how magical that place seemed on TV, I can only imagine what it's like in person," lefty reliever Matt Strahm said after his two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies became official on Friday.
Diamondbacks OFs drawing widespread trade interest
The Diamondbacks have an interesting stockpile of upper level outfielders from which they’re largely expected to deal. General manager Mike Hazen and his staff have long signaled a willingness to field offers to upgrade other areas of the roster and they’re unsurprisingly drawing attention from a host of teams.
Diamondbacks reportedly showing interest in Shintaro Fujinami
The Diamondbacks have shown interest in Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, according to a report from Nikkan Sports (Japanese-language link). The report also lists the Giants and Red Sox as other teams in the mix but suggests Arizona is emerging as one of the favorites to work out a deal with the right-hander.
Brewers GM Matt Arnold confirms which position team wants to upgrade
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold says that the club is looking to improve behind the plate, per Curt Hugg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. When asked if they were more likely to pursue trades or free agents, Arnold said it’s “hard to handicap.”. The Brewers used a fairly...
Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen undergoes shoulder surgery
Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen underwent surgery to repair the rotator cuff and labrum in his shoulder yesterday, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He’ll be shut down from throwing for at least four months, meaning he’s certain to begin the 2023 campaign on the injured list.
Cole Hamels seeking comeback after long injury layoff
Cole Hamels is looking for one more shot at continuing his baseball career, and he told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) that he is hoping to catch on with a new team this offseason. “A spring training invite is no risk, all reward. If you start me out in February,...
MLB Trade Rumors
