Knoxville, TN

wivk.com

Hoops Preview: Lady Vols vs. Chattanooga

Tennessee (4-5) will try to get back in the winning column and even its season record when it welcomes the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (6-4) to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. ET. The contest marks the Lady Vols’ fourth of a six-game home stand and a stretch...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wivk.com

Hyatt Garners First Team All-America Honors from Walter Camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt continued to rack up the honors on Thursday night, garnering Walter Camp First Team All-America recognition as announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. Hyatt was also named the winner of the Biletnikoff Award during the show,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Hyatt Picks Up FWAA First Team All-America Acclaim

DALLAS – After becoming the first Biletnikoff Award winner in program history, Tennessee football wide receiver Jalin Hyatt reeled in Football Writers Association of America First Team All-America honors Friday afternoon. The recognition marks Hyatt’s second major All-America honor after being named a Walter Camp First Team All-American on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Coaches Tab Hendon Hooker 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday afternoon that Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker has been selected by the league’s head coaches as the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Since the SEC coaches’ player of the year awards split into offensive, defensive and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Four Vols Earn First Team All-SEC Recognition From Coaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a highly successful 2022 season, Tennessee was well represented on the Southeastern Conference postseason teams that were announced on Tuesday afternoon, which are voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. The Volunteers had four players earn first team All-SEC recognition, led by the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Heupel Collects AFCA Regional Coach of the Year Honors

WACO, Texas – Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel was named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association’s Region 2 Coach of the Year, the AFCA announced on Tuesday. Building on a strong first season on Rocky Top that saw the head ball coach earn the Steve Spurrier First-Year...
KNOXVILLE, TN

