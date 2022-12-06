Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
wivk.com
Highlights/Photos/Postgame/Stats/Story: Phillips’ First Career Double-Double Leads No. 7 Vols Past EKU, 84-49
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An excellent night on the glass and a double-double from Julian Phillips led the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to an 84-49 victory over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (8-1) dominated in the second half and owned the glass throughout the game, out-rebounding EKU...
wivk.com
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols vs. Chattanooga
Tennessee (4-5) will try to get back in the winning column and even its season record when it welcomes the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (6-4) to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. ET. The contest marks the Lady Vols’ fourth of a six-game home stand and a stretch...
wivk.com
Hyatt Garners First Team All-America Honors from Walter Camp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt continued to rack up the honors on Thursday night, garnering Walter Camp First Team All-America recognition as announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. Hyatt was also named the winner of the Biletnikoff Award during the show,...
wivk.com
Hyatt Picks Up FWAA First Team All-America Acclaim
DALLAS – After becoming the first Biletnikoff Award winner in program history, Tennessee football wide receiver Jalin Hyatt reeled in Football Writers Association of America First Team All-America honors Friday afternoon. The recognition marks Hyatt’s second major All-America honor after being named a Walter Camp First Team All-American on...
wivk.com
Coaches Tab Hendon Hooker 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday afternoon that Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker has been selected by the league’s head coaches as the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Since the SEC coaches’ player of the year awards split into offensive, defensive and...
wivk.com
Four Vols Earn First Team All-SEC Recognition From Coaches
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a highly successful 2022 season, Tennessee was well represented on the Southeastern Conference postseason teams that were announced on Tuesday afternoon, which are voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. The Volunteers had four players earn first team All-SEC recognition, led by the...
wivk.com
Heupel Collects AFCA Regional Coach of the Year Honors
WACO, Texas – Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel was named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association’s Region 2 Coach of the Year, the AFCA announced on Tuesday. Building on a strong first season on Rocky Top that saw the head ball coach earn the Steve Spurrier First-Year...
wivk.com
The fugitive that was armed and dangerous on the loose on Friday is now in custody by Cocke County and State Authorities.
The fugitive that was armed and dangerous on the loose on Friday is now in custody by Cocke County and State Authorities. Authorities said the fugitive, Gary Ball, was last seen near highway 25/70 near the Cedarwood Veterinary Clinice in the Castle Heights area before being taken into custody. Ball...
Comments / 0