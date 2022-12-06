Read full article on original website
Read the criminal complaint filed in 1980 killing of Kan. nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after SUV, motorcycle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. According to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Cadillac SUV driven by a 52-year-old woman from Derby was southbound on Rock Road and turning east onto 39th Street. The SUV struck a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison
WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
Woman held on $1M bond after man's body found in rural Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman accused in the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County made her first court appearance Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19 of Haysville, is charged with 1st degree murder, burglary, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
Sheriff updates details of arrest in Kan. cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of 23-year-old Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, 68, Burden, Kansas, is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expect to make his first court appearance Friday. Authorities arrested him Thursday at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.
Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
