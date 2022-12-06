Read full article on original website
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
Tony Khan Announces Ring Of Honor TV Will Begin On Honor Club
Tony Khan has announce the immediate future of Ring Of Honor television. The AEW CEO finally answered the longstanding question during the post-Final Battle media scrum. Khan revealed that Ring of Honor television show will be available to stream on HonorClub as early as next year for $9.99. He further stated that ROH pay-per-views will remain on WarnerBros. Discovery platforms like Bleacher Report. The AEW President said that ROH pay-per-views will be available to stream on the standalone service after 90 days.
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Women’s Championship: Athena defeats Mercedes Martinez: It is Women’s title time and the crowd is 100% fully behind Athena here. With her new attitude, Athena was bringing the fight and throwing some hard shots. But, Mercdes isn’t one to back down and was giving it right back. Mercedes hit Aetha with a nasty spinning neck breaker on the floor that really had Athena in trouble. Martinez tried for the brass city sleeper, but Athena reversed it and hit her knee drop finish. She tried for the pin, but Martinez got the ropes. This caused Athena to go crazy and pull off the turnbuckle. She hit Mercdes with a shotgun drop kick into the corner followed by the O-Face for the win! Athena is the new ROH Women’s Champion!
Claudio Castagnoli And Wheeler Yuta Sing After Ring Of Honor Final Battle Goes Off The Air
Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event in Texas tonight. The powerhouse made The Ocho tap out to The Big Swing. Claudio continued to celebrate with the crowd after the show went off the air. According to PW Insider,...
WATCH: Milk-O-Mania Is Running Wild… Again!
Kurt Angle was live on tonight’s SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA to celebrate his birthday. But, his celebration was ruined by Chad Gable and Otis. That was until Kurt turned the tables and gave us part two of one of his most iconic moments. Back in the attitude era, Kurt Angle had a classic moment when he brought out a Milk Truck and sprayed down the corporation. Now, he’s done it again. Only this time, Gable and Otis were on the the wrong end of a milk hose. Check out the video below!
Lacey Evans Wants To Report To Sgt Slaughter’s Boot Camp
Over the years, Lacey Evans has undergone several gimmick changes. Recently, WWE teased another gimmick change with videos of her undergoing some sort of military boot camp. Recently, a fan asked Sgt Slaughter if he would like to manage Lacey Evans in WWE. He would offer to manage Lacey if she showed up for Slaughter’s boot camp.
NXT Deadline Result: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre
Isla Dawn gets a huge win and her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. Isla Dawn battled Alba Fyre in a singles match at NXT Deadline. Alba Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, but then, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him spew black liquid from his mouth. This caused another referee to come down and count the pin after Dawn hit her finisher for the win.
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/9/22 – Tag Title Match, Contract Signing And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be a big one as we will see The Usos defend their tag team titles as well as a contract signing. This article will be updated as SmackDown goes on the air at 8pm EST. Tag title match kicks off SmackDown. The...
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
Dax Harwood After Final Battle Loss: “It’s Over. Thank You All.”
FTR defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a insane double dog collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view event this week. Harwood and Wheeler dropped the titles to Mark and Jay in a match that contained a lot of blood. Harwood took to Twitter after the incredible match and shared his thoughts, thanking fans after remarking “it’s over.”
Flip Gordon Reveals Who He Credits For His ROH Popularity
Flip Gordon is giving credit. Flip Gordon signed to Ring Of Honor back in 2017. Soon after, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH’s most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming popular among Ring Of Honor fans. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Flip recalled that time period and gave credit to both The Elite and Bully Ray for helping him reach a high level of popularity.
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Trends Downwards While Key Demo Rises
The numbers are in for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show. The show posted a 0.29 (380,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.26 rating that the show posted last week.
NXT New Years Evil Set For January 10, 2023
Immediately into 2023, New Years Evil will arrive. On Saturday at NXT Deadline 2022, it was announced that NXT New Year’s Evil will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. This will be the third New Year’s Evil event for the promotion. Last year saw Bron Breakker capture his first WWE NXT Championship by defeating Tommaso Ciampa. Plus, a vignette was shown with images of a woman from the neck down who promised to ring in the New Year on January 10th. Shawn Michaels later announced that the two winners of the Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline would challenge the respective Champions at the event. We now know who that will be.
Bryan Danielson Says The Rock And Stone Cold Steve Austin Were His Least Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up
The American Dragon has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Steve Austin were undoubtedly two of the biggest stars there. Both of them were very influential in professional wrestling. While speaking with 6ABC.com to promote AEW Dynamite,...
Shazza McKenzie Calls Maven Her Favorite Wrestler Ever
There’s nothing better than being able to meet your childhood heroes, but it’s even crazier if you get to wrestle them. Shazza McKenzie sat down with Fightful where she recalled a moment from earlier this year where she almost got the chance to share the ring with her favorite wrestler, Maven.
Four Matches Added To 12/13/22 WWE NXT
WWE NXT – December 13. – Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. – Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate...
WWE RAW Star Slated To Be At Tomorrow’s SmackDown
Gargano left WWE last year and fans were very sad about that fact. After his exit, fans wondered what the future held for him. Their questions were answered after Gargano came back to WWE. According to a report by PW Insider, Johnny Gargano is currently expected to be at this...
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
