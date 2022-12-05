Read full article on original website
Florida woman charged with fraud in alleged PPP loan scheme
FLORIDA – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) have arrested a Tallahassee woman for felony fraud in an alleged Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme, the FDLE has announced. Takira Janae Watson, 25, of Tallahassee, has been charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud,...
Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges
FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
Two sentenced in $3 million Florida fortune-telling fraud scheme
FLORIDA — Two people have been sentenced to prison for a fraud scheme that reportedly included a family curse, fortune telling, and the swindling of a victim out of more than $3 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Michael Paul...
