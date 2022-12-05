ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

LCSO narcotics operation seizes pounds of cocaine, millions in cash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office revealed they seized over four pounds of cocaine as part of a narcotics operation. The Sheriff’s office was tipped off by the U.S. postal inspector about suspicious packages coming from Puerto Rico to Lee County. Deputies collected more...
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme

Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7. Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his...
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
