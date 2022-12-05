Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
fox13news.com
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
ABC Action News
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
NBC 2
LCSO narcotics operation seizes pounds of cocaine, millions in cash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office revealed they seized over four pounds of cocaine as part of a narcotics operation. The Sheriff’s office was tipped off by the U.S. postal inspector about suspicious packages coming from Puerto Rico to Lee County. Deputies collected more...
Off-duty Chicago officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
DeSoto County woman arrested after buying guns for convicted felon
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she illegally bought guns for Fabio Guzman, a convicted felon and another person who couldn’t legally purchase guns. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Guzman last month for attempting to buy two guns, despite being a convicted felon.
Arrest made in North Port homicide
The North Port Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide case after months of investigation.
Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A ninth-grade student at Gibbs High School was arrested today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony. A teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a
Former Florida attorney accused of stealing over $100K in insurance settlements
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida attorney was arrested in Michigan Tuesday afternoon after stealing approximately $101,000 in insurance settlement proceeds from victims between April 2019 and July 2020. According to officials, Stephen Jones represented victims in a personal injury matter and entered into Contingency Fee Arraignment, despite...
U.S. Postal Inspector alerts deputies to suspicious packages nets drug arrests
Lee County Sheriff's Office is expected to explain "Operation Narco Navida" during a press conference on Thursday.
Florida State Representative indicted for falsely obtaining small business loan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker faces up to 35 years in prison after he attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration by falsely obtaining a coronavirus-related small business loan. Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston received a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. He is facing two counts...
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
beckersasc.com
Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme
Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7. Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his...
WESH
Sheriff: ‘Predator’ gave Florida teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body
A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. On Nov. 19, 2021, construction workers found the body of a teenage girl north of the Clearwater Countryside Rec Center.
Trio arrested in massive DeSoto County drug & gun bust
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A DeSoto County trio is behind bars after deputies found over $7000 in narcotics and three guns while shutting down a drug house. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), for several months, deputies had been investigating the sale of illegal drugs at 2258 SE Airport Road.
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Todd and Julie Chrisley could both serve time in Florida prisons
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley may go to Florida to serve out their combined 19-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Wednesday.
Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer
TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
Comments / 3