Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed what he envisions for Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch should the Activision acquisition close. At the start of 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision for just shy of $70 billion. It was a historic deal, but one met with tons of scrutiny from players, politicians, regulators, and of course, competitors. PlayStation has been very against the idea of Activision calling Microsoft its home as it could potentially mean the publisher's titles like Call of Duty become exclusive to Xbox. Xbox has tried to ease these concerns by saying it would treat Call of Duty like Minecraft, allowing the franchise to be on all platforms day and date. However, Sony doesn't seem convinced. Microsoft has made a formal offer to guarantee PlayStation will get Call of Duty for 10 years, but it remains to be seen how the platform holder will respond.

1 DAY AGO