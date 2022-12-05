Read full article on original website
Fluffy Horde announces Xbox port for December
Fluffy Horde, the unusual side-scroller that blends in tower defense and real-time strategy, has just revealed that it will finally get an Xbox port four years after launch. In a new tweet, publisher RedDeer Games has revealed that Fluffy Horde will be available on Xbox consoles on December 23rd, 2022:
The Best Console Exclusive of 2022: Nominees
In an ideal world anyone could play any game, regardless of what they're playing on. But if you want to play this shortlist of absolute bangers, you have to do it on console. From maniacal rabbids to renegade gods, robot animals, medieval murderers and a pink thing, these are the Best Console Exclusive Games in 2022.
The best Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2022: 9 standouts from the console’s banner year
The Nintendo Switch turned five this year "¦ and with that birthday came a wave of discourse. Fans are anxious for Nintendo to launch a new piece of hardware, whether that be a Switch Pro or a new console altogether. It's an understandable request; the once magical Switch now seems a little less impressive in the age of the Steam Deck. However, this year once again proved why Nintendo can get away with aging hardware: its games are just that good.
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Xbox Boss Reveals 10-Year Plan for Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed what he envisions for Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch should the Activision acquisition close. At the start of 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision for just shy of $70 billion. It was a historic deal, but one met with tons of scrutiny from players, politicians, regulators, and of course, competitors. PlayStation has been very against the idea of Activision calling Microsoft its home as it could potentially mean the publisher's titles like Call of Duty become exclusive to Xbox. Xbox has tried to ease these concerns by saying it would treat Call of Duty like Minecraft, allowing the franchise to be on all platforms day and date. However, Sony doesn't seem convinced. Microsoft has made a formal offer to guarantee PlayStation will get Call of Duty for 10 years, but it remains to be seen how the platform holder will respond.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
Microsoft has decided on adding Duty for Nintendo Switch
Microsoft has expanded on its earlier commitment, the Xbox manager, Phil Spencer, as well as the company offering to make Call of Duty available for ten years on the Nintendo Switch. The deal with Nintendo will begin after the finalization of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft agrees to a ten-year deal with...
Disney Dreamlight Valley update patch notes details everything you're getting with "Missions in Uncharted Space"
It's big patch day in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 7
Very little has changed on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list from yesterday to today, Wednesday, Dec. 7. Jack Ryan moved up, The People We Hate at the Wedding moved down, and The Boys — like a cat that can't decide if it wants to go out or come in — is back on the list after some time off again. Very little should change for a while, as there aren't any high profile Prime Video releases in the near future.
Nintendo Download: A First-Class Reunion
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005351/en/ DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is available on Dec. 9.
Drago Noka for Switch, Steam launches January 12, 2023
The pilot game Drago Noka is due to be launched on January 12, 2023 for Switch and PC via Steam, according to PLAYISM publisher, and the developer GeSEI unkan. The first line on January 22, 2019 that was using DL site, Drago Noka launched on January 22. Here is a...
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
This Elder Scrolls game is over a decade old, but a new DLC-sized mod keeps it fresh
You don’t need to spend lashings of cash on a brand-new game when excellent community mods exist. Released in 2011, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim still holds up today as one of the best RPGs ever. It has all the core trappings of a fantasy epic: colossal dragons, slick swashbuckling, and a lot of yelling. But even though Skyrim is over a decade old now, there’s still new life to be breathed into it yet.
Vertigo 2 Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Vertigo 2 takes place on an alien world filled with dangers unlike any you've seen before. You'll need a quick mind and a powerful arsenal of weapons if you hope to survive and discover the secrets and truth just waiting to be found. It also features a story filled with creatures, characters, robots, monsters, aliens, and everything in between. Vertigo 2 will be released on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR on March 20, 2023.
Amazon Prime Video Overtakes Netflix as the Biggest Streaming Service in the US
Amazon's streaming service Prime Video has seemingly overtaken Netflix to grab the top spot of US rankings. As reported by Deadline, the information comes from research firm Parks Associates, who have adjudged Prime Video as the kings of video streaming in the United States. Following Prime Video and Netflix, Hulu grabs the third spot, with Disney+ and HBO Max taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
