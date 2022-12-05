ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Permits Issued for 3200 Arch Street in University City, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a 12-story commercial high-rise at 3200 Arch Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects an Kendall Heaton Associates, the new tower will rise 252 feet and hold 423,450 square feet of lab space, as well as 12,365 square feet of retail on the two lower floors. The project will feature 141 parking spaces.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Construction Still Stalled at Bloc24 at 613 South 24th Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia

During a site visit in February, Philly YIMBY had observed that, after completion of building foundations, construction work appeared to stall at Bloc24, a five-story, eight-unit residential building at 613 South 24th Street (alternately known as 613-19 South 24th Street) in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia. In our most recent visit eleven months later, we found the site in effectively the same condition, with no evidence of further work having been carried out since that time. Designed by Moto Designshop, the structure will feature elevator service, a fresh food market at the ground floor, and an expansive roof deck that will span most of the rooftop and offer dramatic views of the nearby Center City skyline. Permits list 617 South 24th St LLC as the owner and Morgan Plecenik as the contractor, and specify a construction cost of $1.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

