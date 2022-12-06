Read full article on original website
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
Claudio Castagnoli And Wheeler Yuta Sing After Ring Of Honor Final Battle Goes Off The Air
Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event in Texas tonight. The powerhouse made The Ocho tap out to The Big Swing. Claudio continued to celebrate with the crowd after the show went off the air. According to PW Insider,...
Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Were Both Very Sick This Week
This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo backstage before accompanying his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates to the ring for their match indicating that their faction was stronger than ever despite William Regal’s betrayal. While Jon Moxley was present at the show, Renee Paquette was missing. According to...
Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Women’s Championship: Athena defeats Mercedes Martinez: It is Women’s title time and the crowd is 100% fully behind Athena here. With her new attitude, Athena was bringing the fight and throwing some hard shots. But, Mercdes isn’t one to back down and was giving it right back. Mercedes hit Aetha with a nasty spinning neck breaker on the floor that really had Athena in trouble. Martinez tried for the brass city sleeper, but Athena reversed it and hit her knee drop finish. She tried for the pin, but Martinez got the ropes. This caused Athena to go crazy and pull off the turnbuckle. She hit Mercdes with a shotgun drop kick into the corner followed by the O-Face for the win! Athena is the new ROH Women’s Champion!
WATCH: Milk-O-Mania Is Running Wild… Again!
Kurt Angle was live on tonight’s SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA to celebrate his birthday. But, his celebration was ruined by Chad Gable and Otis. That was until Kurt turned the tables and gave us part two of one of his most iconic moments. Back in the attitude era, Kurt Angle had a classic moment when he brought out a Milk Truck and sprayed down the corporation. Now, he’s done it again. Only this time, Gable and Otis were on the the wrong end of a milk hose. Check out the video below!
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
Tony Khan Announces Ring Of Honor TV Will Begin On Honor Club
Tony Khan has announce the immediate future of Ring Of Honor television. The AEW CEO finally answered the longstanding question during the post-Final Battle media scrum. Khan revealed that Ring of Honor television show will be available to stream on HonorClub as early as next year for $9.99. He further stated that ROH pay-per-views will remain on WarnerBros. Discovery platforms like Bleacher Report. The AEW President said that ROH pay-per-views will be available to stream on the standalone service after 90 days.
Full PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Lineup Revealed
PWG’s Battle Of Los Angeles is one of the most prestigious tournaments in independent wrestling. This year, the tournament was won by current ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star, Daniel Garcia. But now, the field is set for the seventeenth annual PWG BOLA in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. You can see the full lineup below.
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 12/9/22 – Tag Title Match, Contract Signing And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be a big one as we will see The Usos defend their tag team titles as well as a contract signing. This article will be updated as SmackDown goes on the air at 8pm EST. Tag title match kicks off SmackDown. The...
Lacey Evans Wants To Report To Sgt Slaughter’s Boot Camp
Over the years, Lacey Evans has undergone several gimmick changes. Recently, WWE teased another gimmick change with videos of her undergoing some sort of military boot camp. Recently, a fan asked Sgt Slaughter if he would like to manage Lacey Evans in WWE. He would offer to manage Lacey if she showed up for Slaughter’s boot camp.
Jai Vidal Discusses Being The First Openly Gay Male To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling
Jai Vidal is in the IMPACT Zone. It was announced on November 28th that Jai Vidal had signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling making him the first openly gay male to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Vidal had been in vignettes as Gisele Shaw’s content creator and executive stylist and wrestled at past tapings in 2021. While speaking to Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Vidal discussed his historic signing and working with Gisele.
Jeff Hardy Doing What He “Needs To Do”
Jeff Hardy was suspended from AEW earlier this year after he was arrested for a DUI. Since then, Matt Hardy has been on his own. Following his suspension, Jeff Hardy entered a rehab facility, and since then there haven’t been many updates regarding this status. During his recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy provided an update regarding Jeff by saying he is doing what he needs to.
Four Matches Added To 12/13/22 WWE NXT
WWE NXT – December 13. – Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. – Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate...
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
Bryan Danielson Says The Rock And Stone Cold Steve Austin Were His Least Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up
The American Dragon has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Steve Austin were undoubtedly two of the biggest stars there. Both of them were very influential in professional wrestling. While speaking with 6ABC.com to promote AEW Dynamite,...
Shazza McKenzie Calls Maven Her Favorite Wrestler Ever
There’s nothing better than being able to meet your childhood heroes, but it’s even crazier if you get to wrestle them. Shazza McKenzie sat down with Fightful where she recalled a moment from earlier this year where she almost got the chance to share the ring with her favorite wrestler, Maven.
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
Watch: Liv Morgan Marks Out For John Cena During WWE SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Liv Morgan teamed up with Tegan Nox and squared off against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in tag team action. However, prior to the match, Liv Morgan decided to pay tribute to her childhood crush John Cena. Cena’s music played before the match, and she was clearly excited, as she did John Cena’s signature, ‘You can’t see me’ pose, among other things.
ROH Six-Man Championships: Dalton Castle And The Boys vs. The Embassy
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Six-Man Championships: The Embassy defeats Dalton Castle and The Boys: This was pure chaos, as you could imagine six men flying around would be. The Embassy was very dominant in this match but the boys and Dalton wouldn’t give up. Toa Liona hit a double Samoan Drop on both Boys and basically had them dead to rights, but one small misstep had Dalton back in control for his team. But, the three on one was just too much. The Embassy hit a triple powerbomb on a boy for the win. Toa Liona, Kaun and Brian Cage are the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
