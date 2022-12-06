Read full article on original website
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Is Not Through WWE, Banks Expected To Be A Free Agent By Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in nearly a year. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Banks appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling isn’t booked through...
Claudio Castagnoli And Wheeler Yuta Sing After Ring Of Honor Final Battle Goes Off The Air
Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event in Texas tonight. The powerhouse made The Ocho tap out to The Big Swing. Claudio continued to celebrate with the crowd after the show went off the air. According to PW Insider,...
ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe defeats Juice Robinson: What a valiant effort for Juice Robinson. This was just a good back and forth match with both men risking it all for the title. From Joe hitting a vicious suicide dive to the outside, from Juice almost putting Joe out and it legit looked like Joe was hurt. But, he powered back and kicked Juices head nearly into the crowd. This was hard hitting and fun to watch but in the end, a muscle buster finished it off for Samoa Joe to retain.
Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match Result
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Women’s Championship: Athena defeats Mercedes Martinez: It is Women’s title time and the crowd is 100% fully behind Athena here. With her new attitude, Athena was bringing the fight and throwing some hard shots. But, Mercdes isn’t one to back down and was giving it right back. Mercedes hit Aetha with a nasty spinning neck breaker on the floor that really had Athena in trouble. Martinez tried for the brass city sleeper, but Athena reversed it and hit her knee drop finish. She tried for the pin, but Martinez got the ropes. This caused Athena to go crazy and pull off the turnbuckle. She hit Mercdes with a shotgun drop kick into the corner followed by the O-Face for the win! Athena is the new ROH Women’s Champion!
Tony Khan Announces Ring Of Honor TV Will Begin On Honor Club
Tony Khan has announce the immediate future of Ring Of Honor television. The AEW CEO finally answered the longstanding question during the post-Final Battle media scrum. Khan revealed that Ring of Honor television show will be available to stream on HonorClub as early as next year for $9.99. He further stated that ROH pay-per-views will remain on WarnerBros. Discovery platforms like Bleacher Report. The AEW President said that ROH pay-per-views will be available to stream on the standalone service after 90 days.
Update On Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Heading To Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks is all the rage. Rumors have been swirling about where Sasha Banks would end up since she walked out of WWE earlier this year. Today, PWnsider reported on Sasha, now known as her real name Mercedes Varnado, being brought into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has a little bit of an update on the situation.
Dana White reveals Glover Teixeira will be first to get shot at Light Heavyweight championship after UFC 282
The light heavyweight championship might be vacant right now, but a former champion is gunning to be first in line. Jiri Prochazka was counting down the days to his first light heavyweight title defense when he suffered a brutal shoulder injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 main event.
Lacey Evans Wants To Report To Sgt Slaughter’s Boot Camp
Over the years, Lacey Evans has undergone several gimmick changes. Recently, WWE teased another gimmick change with videos of her undergoing some sort of military boot camp. Recently, a fan asked Sgt Slaughter if he would like to manage Lacey Evans in WWE. He would offer to manage Lacey if she showed up for Slaughter’s boot camp.
WATCH: Milk-O-Mania Is Running Wild… Again!
Kurt Angle was live on tonight’s SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA to celebrate his birthday. But, his celebration was ruined by Chad Gable and Otis. That was until Kurt turned the tables and gave us part two of one of his most iconic moments. Back in the attitude era, Kurt Angle had a classic moment when he brought out a Milk Truck and sprayed down the corporation. Now, he’s done it again. Only this time, Gable and Otis were on the the wrong end of a milk hose. Check out the video below!
NXT Deadline Result: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre
Isla Dawn gets a huge win and her first premium live event win in WWE NXT. Isla Dawn battled Alba Fyre in a singles match at NXT Deadline. Alba Fyre had the upper hand for the majority of the match, but then, Dawn seemingly possessed the referee and started to make him spew black liquid from his mouth. This caused another referee to come down and count the pin after Dawn hit her finisher for the win.
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 12/9/22 – Tag Title Match, Contract Signing And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be a big one as we will see The Usos defend their tag team titles as well as a contract signing. This article will be updated as SmackDown goes on the air at 8pm EST. Tag title match kicks off SmackDown. The...
NXT Deadline Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match Result
Grayson Waller makes history. In the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy and Axiom at NXT Deadline 2022 to earn the next opportunity at the NXT Championship. Grayson Waller won the match by ending with three points. Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes finished with two points. JD McDonagh finished with zero points.
Flip Gordon Reveals Who He Credits For His ROH Popularity
Flip Gordon is giving credit. Flip Gordon signed to Ring Of Honor back in 2017. Soon after, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH’s most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming popular among Ring Of Honor fans. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Flip recalled that time period and gave credit to both The Elite and Bully Ray for helping him reach a high level of popularity.
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Trends Downwards While Key Demo Rises
The numbers are in for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show. The show posted a 0.29 (380,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.26 rating that the show posted last week.
This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Bryan Danielson Says The Rock And Stone Cold Steve Austin Were His Least Favorite Wrestlers Growing Up
The American Dragon has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. During the Attitude Era, The Rock and Steve Austin were undoubtedly two of the biggest stars there. Both of them were very influential in professional wrestling. While speaking with 6ABC.com to promote AEW Dynamite,...
Dax Harwood After Final Battle Loss: “It’s Over. Thank You All.”
FTR defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a insane double dog collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view event this week. Harwood and Wheeler dropped the titles to Mark and Jay in a match that contained a lot of blood. Harwood took to Twitter after the incredible match and shared his thoughts, thanking fans after remarking “it’s over.”
ROH Six-Man Championships: Dalton Castle And The Boys vs. The Embassy
ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Six-Man Championships: The Embassy defeats Dalton Castle and The Boys: This was pure chaos, as you could imagine six men flying around would be. The Embassy was very dominant in this match but the boys and Dalton wouldn’t give up. Toa Liona hit a double Samoan Drop on both Boys and basically had them dead to rights, but one small misstep had Dalton back in control for his team. But, the three on one was just too much. The Embassy hit a triple powerbomb on a boy for the win. Toa Liona, Kaun and Brian Cage are the new Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
Full PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Lineup Revealed
PWG’s Battle Of Los Angeles is one of the most prestigious tournaments in independent wrestling. This year, the tournament was won by current ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star, Daniel Garcia. But now, the field is set for the seventeenth annual PWG BOLA in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. You can see the full lineup below.
