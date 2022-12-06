ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View is live and the match-by-match result is below. ROH Women’s Championship: Athena defeats Mercedes Martinez: It is Women’s title time and the crowd is 100% fully behind Athena here. With her new attitude, Athena was bringing the fight and throwing some hard shots. But, Mercdes isn’t one to back down and was giving it right back. Mercedes hit Aetha with a nasty spinning neck breaker on the floor that really had Athena in trouble. Martinez tried for the brass city sleeper, but Athena reversed it and hit her knee drop finish. She tried for the pin, but Martinez got the ropes. This caused Athena to go crazy and pull off the turnbuckle. She hit Mercdes with a shotgun drop kick into the corner followed by the O-Face for the win! Athena is the new ROH Women’s Champion!

