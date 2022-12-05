ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Comments / 1

Related
niceville.com

Eglin Airmen earn top enlisted rank

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Eglin Air Force Base has announced eleven chief master sergeant selectees from the 33rd Fighter Wing, 96th Test Wing, 325th Fighter Wing, and 372nd Training Squadron. Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found

UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

A historic look at Pensacola’s women’s suffrage movement

Last month, the National Collaboration for Women’s History Sites dedicated a historic marker for the National Votes for Women Trail outside of the Pensacola Museum of History. The historic building, which once served as city hall, is the founding site of the Pensacola Equal Suffrage League. As part of...
PENSACOLA, FL
livability.com

LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County

New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

The hottest December day in Destin area

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Weather data tracking back to 1996 in the Destin area lists Dec. 27, 2008, as the hottest December day in the history of the region at 85 degrees. Second on that list is Dec. 2, 2021, at 82 degrees. A day that WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologists say […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County Board to present options to purchase Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, $4M cash investment

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners approved a motion at the Dec. 6 meeting to present three options to the City of Fort Walton Beach in hopes to purchase the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Option 1: The County would purchase the City’s Fairgrounds Property.This would be […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County looks to fund affordable housing initiative

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners received a staff update at the Dec. 6 meeting to discuss ways to improve affordable housing. “A rapidly-growing and high-cost community, Okaloosa County is facing a shortage in attainable housing for its residents. As indicated by high prices and rents, there is an unmet demand […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy