niceville.com
Eglin Airmen earn top enlisted rank
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Eglin Air Force Base has announced eleven chief master sergeant selectees from the 33rd Fighter Wing, 96th Test Wing, 325th Fighter Wing, and 372nd Training Squadron. Air Force officials have selected 514 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of...
Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found
UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
Okaloosa County makes front cover of Florida’s annual calendar
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of Counties released its annual calendar on Dec. 2. A photo from Okaloosa County made the front cover for the second year in a row. The photo on the 2023 calendar is from Destin, Fla. Taken on Father’s Day in 2022. Photo caption: A large piece of driftwood […]
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
WEAR
3 men indicted for double-homicide outside Props Ale House in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Grand Jury in Okaloosa County issued indictments on three men for a double murder that took place back on Feb. 11 in Niceville. The three men charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon are:
Pensacola, Escambia Co., designated as 1 of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has designated the City of Pensacola and Escambia County as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities. According to NPS, only one city from each state or territory can be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as an American World War II Heritage […]
wuwf.org
A historic look at Pensacola’s women’s suffrage movement
Last month, the National Collaboration for Women’s History Sites dedicated a historic marker for the National Votes for Women Trail outside of the Pensacola Museum of History. The historic building, which once served as city hall, is the founding site of the Pensacola Equal Suffrage League. As part of...
livability.com
LiveOak Fiber Is Expanding Opportunities in Okaloosa County
New broadband service provider aims to help drive the county forward. A new broadband service provider has arrived in the Florida-Georgia area, and it’s positioned to create quite a positive charge in Okaloosa County. Launched in July 2022, LiveOak Fiber is investing $100 million to construct and operate a...
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of NAS Pensacola Remembrance Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation on Monday, which said Dec. 6 would be known as “Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day” in Florida. “On December 6, 2019, a horrific act of terrorism […]
The hottest December day in Destin area
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Weather data tracking back to 1996 in the Destin area lists Dec. 27, 2008, as the hottest December day in the history of the region at 85 degrees. Second on that list is Dec. 2, 2021, at 82 degrees. A day that WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologists say […]
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.
Okaloosa County Board to present options to purchase Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, $4M cash investment
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners approved a motion at the Dec. 6 meeting to present three options to the City of Fort Walton Beach in hopes to purchase the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Option 1: The County would purchase the City’s Fairgrounds Property.This would be […]
WEAR
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
Okaloosa County looks to fund affordable housing initiative
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners received a staff update at the Dec. 6 meeting to discuss ways to improve affordable housing. “A rapidly-growing and high-cost community, Okaloosa County is facing a shortage in attainable housing for its residents. As indicated by high prices and rents, there is an unmet demand […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
