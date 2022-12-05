The kidnapping and murder of Athena Strand, allegedly by a FedEx driver, is haunting America. Police say the 7-year-old girl was abducted from the driveway of her home outside of Fort Worth, Texas. Her body was found two days later. According to police, 31-year-old suspect Tanner Horner confessed to the crime. Her heartbroken mother says “I cannot describe the pain and absolute anger I feel.” She continues “My princess was taken from me [by] a sick, cruel monster.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO