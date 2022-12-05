Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon is an experience developed by MisterGuala for the platform. In this game, you will pick one of your favorite anime universes and build up a base with buildings themed on it! As you build up your base, you will earn more money so you can further upgrade your buildings. You can then obtain abilities and fight it out with bosses and take on other players. See if you can become the ultimate warrior and the best tycoon owner in the world!

8 HOURS AGO