Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
SFGate
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor says he couldn't bring himself to vote for Herschel Walker
Republican Herschel Walker or Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock are facing off in the Georgia runoff to determine the control of the Senate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't Too Happy With How Much Walker Asked For Her Help
Greene also claimed Herschel Walker's loss in a runoff election was a “disaster in Georgia."
Herschel Walker Lost, but the GOP Is Still Poisoned by MAGA Loonies
Tonight, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican Herschel Walker. Depending on your perspective, it’s either a peak moment for American democracy or its nadir. First, the good news. Walker is one of the worst political candidates in modern political history—and tonight, thankfully,...
Live Results: Democrat Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff
Warnock edged out Walker in the hotly-contested Senate runoff, giving Democrats 51 seats in the chamber and denying Republicans a much-desired win.
Sen. Raphael Warnock weaponizes Trump's 2024 announcement and endorsement of Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Senate campaign has been plagued by allegations that he was hiding "secret" children and that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion. This week, the former athlete player explained to voters why he would rather be a werewolf than a vampire in a bizarre stump speech.
Trump to hold tele-rally for Herschel Walker before Georgia runoff, but won't campaign in person
Former President Donald Trump will participate in a tele rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, but will not campaign for him in person before the December runoff.
MSNBC
‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker
Chris Hayes: Two things remain unclear. First, we don't know if McCarthy actually has enough support from his fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House. And second, we have no idea what his or any other Republican's actual, tangible governing agenda would look like.Dec. 10, 2022.
The Perfect Reason Texan Herschel Walker Can Run For Georgia Senate
Herschel Walker campaigning for Georgia SenatePhoto byTwitter. This is not to declare Herschel Walker should be the Senate representative for Georgia but determine if he is really from Georgia despite his Texas residency. In this previous article, Walker’s records mentioned he paid the homestead residency taxes for his Texas home since 2012.
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff says the difference in competence between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is the 'most dramatic that I have ever seen in electoral politics'
"Senator Warnock is an asset to the nation," Ossoff told Insider about his fellow Georgian. "He has won universal respect across the aisle."
'A moment of extreme weakness for Trump:' Republican strategist on Georgia Senate runoff
Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell and former Democratic Senator Carol Moseley Braun join Christiane Amanpour to discuss Senator Raphael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff.
See how Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker county-by-county
After a long and expensive campaign season in Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock won reelection as one of Georgia's two Democratic US Senators. CNN's John Berman explains how.
The Hill’s Morning Report — It’s decision day on Warnock vs. Walker
Upbeat is how Democrats in Washington and Georgia say they’re feeling today about the number 51. If Georgia voters decide to send Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic preacher, back to Washington next year and if GOP challenger Herschel Walker, the former Heisman Trophy winner who decided to try his hand at politics, loses today’s Senate…
OnPolitics: How did the GOP lose Georgia? Walker, Trump influence cost Senate seat
Democrat Raphael Warnock's victory over Republican Herschel Walker expanded Democrats' hold over the Senate. Who's to blame for the GOP's loss?
MSNBC
Why a federal judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
The Justice Department asked the court to fine former President Trump after two more classified documents were found in his storage locker in Florida. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Country Over Party Founder Matt Dowd discuss the judge’s reason for denying the request and how Trump could be forced to comply with the government’s subpoena. Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Gay Nephew of GOP Representative: 'Gay Marriage is No Reason to Cry'
Andrew Hartzler, the nephew of Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who cried while begging her colleagues not to support the Respect for Marriage Act, joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss his reaction to his aunt's words and his work to end discriminatory practices at religious universities.Dec. 10, 2022.
Comments / 0