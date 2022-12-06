ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SFGate

With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point

About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker

Chris Hayes: Two things remain unclear. First, we don't know if McCarthy actually has enough support from his fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House. And second, we have no idea what his or any other Republican's actual, tangible governing agenda would look like.Dec. 10, 2022.
Tom Handy

The Perfect Reason Texan Herschel Walker Can Run For Georgia Senate

Herschel Walker campaigning for Georgia SenatePhoto byTwitter. This is not to declare Herschel Walker should be the Senate representative for Georgia but determine if he is really from Georgia despite his Texas residency. In this previous article, Walker’s records mentioned he paid the homestead residency taxes for his Texas home since 2012.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why a federal judge declined to hold Trump in contempt

The Justice Department asked the court to fine former President Trump after two more classified documents were found in his storage locker in Florida. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Country Over Party Founder Matt Dowd discuss the judge’s reason for denying the request and how Trump could be forced to comply with the government’s subpoena. Dec. 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Gay Nephew of GOP Representative: 'Gay Marriage is No Reason to Cry'

Andrew Hartzler, the nephew of Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who cried while begging her colleagues not to support the Respect for Marriage Act, joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss his reaction to his aunt's words and his work to end discriminatory practices at religious universities.Dec. 10, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE

