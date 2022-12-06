Read full article on original website
‘Abusing her for years’: Domestic violence safehouse sees ‘influx’ of new cases
Domestic violence among military personnel is again a topic of discussion after a U.S. Army Soldier was shot and killed by her estranged ex-husband.
Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing life-threatening illnesses
Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles.
4 arrested on aggravated arson charges in Warren County
Four people have been arrested on aggravated arson charges in connection with a fire that happened in July at a home in McMinnville.
Arrests made in Dickson gun shop theft
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness.
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
Fight breaks out among four inmates at Trousdale prison, two hospitalized
TROUSDALE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after four inmates at a Trousdale prison were involved in a fight Friday. According to the Director of Public Affairs with Core Civic Ryan Gustin, the four individuals had a physical altercation at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center which prompted facility staff to immediately interfere.
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
Bedford County authorities seeking suspect after ‘strong armed robbery’
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a "strong armed robbery" from Friday night.
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
Thieves steal thousands of gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
Three arrested in downtown Nashville with fentanyl-laced drugs after undercover operation
Update: Michael E. Terry was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for facilitation of the sale of a controlled substance - cocaine under 0.5 grams on Aug. 11, 2022. Nesean Thompson was sentenced to eight years in jail with supervised probation after seven years and 10 days, records show. His sentence began Aug. 11, 2022.
Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
Father of murdered Ft. Campbell soldier reacts to husband’s guilty verdict
“She was always a fun person,” said Rod Hughes. “She would bring joy to the party.” Four years after the murder of his daughter, Hughes said a guilty verdict brings him a step closer to closure. Father of murdered Ft. Campbell soldier reacts to …. “She was...
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
Man stalking Vanderbilt student arrested 3 times, out on bond
A man accused of stalking a Vanderbilt student was arrested three times for repeated violations of a restraining order, including a phone call to the victim while in jail.
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
