ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Arrests made in Dickson gun shop theft

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Fight breaks out among four inmates at Trousdale prison, two hospitalized

TROUSDALE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after four inmates at a Trousdale prison were involved in a fight Friday. According to the Director of Public Affairs with Core Civic Ryan Gustin, the four individuals had a physical altercation at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center which prompted facility staff to immediately interfere.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information

A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse

A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case

(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy