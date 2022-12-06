Read full article on original website
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
Russia using more Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine infrastructure: think tank
Russia is deploying a “significantly higher number” of Iranian-made drones to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine than it has in previous weeks, according to an updated analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Ukraine’s Air Force Command said on Saturday that Russian forces launched 15 attacks with the Iranian Shahed-136 and 131…
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner’s release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States. “When she finally got on to the US plane, I said, ‘Brittany, you must have...
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Shots and explosions rang out overnight in northern Kosovo, and ethnic Serbs have blocked roads with heavy vehicles and trucks. The barricades were set up Sunday, after the Serbian president said he would ask the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo to permit the deployment of 1,000 Serb troops in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo, saying Serbs are being harassed there. The tension continues despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election that the Kosovo Serbs opposed. Serbia and Kosovo are intensifying their exchange of words. Kosovo’s prime minister says his forces will “respond to aggression with all our powers.”
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
Iran’s currency falls further against the dollar amid unrest
CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s currency has reached its lowest value against the dollar with anti-government protests now in their third month. A breakdown in negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal has also hurt the value of the rial. Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at around 370,000 to the dollar on Sunday, up from 368,000 on Thursday. Protesters have focused much of their anger on the country’s heavy-handed policing and the deep-rooted power of its Islamic clergy. But the poor state of Iran’s economy is also a factor driving the protests. The United States and European Union have imposed further sanctions on Tehran for its crackdown on the demonstrators.
‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
US helicopter raid kills 2 Islamic State militants in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — United States forces have killed two Islamic State group officials in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid. U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Sunday did not specify the location of the overnight operation, and said there were no civilian casualties in its initial assessments of the operation. ″“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region,” CENTCOM spokesperson Joe Buccino said in the statement. “There are some 900 U.S. forces in Syria supporting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against IS. They have frequently targeted IS militants mostly in parts of northeastern Syria under Kurdish control.
UN rights chief: Iran seeks ‘chilling effect’ with execution
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official says the first execution in Iran of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling.” Volker Turk told reporters at a news conference in Geneva on Friday that the Iranian government’s decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters.” Turk called on Iran to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty and release those arrested in connection with the protests. The execution of Mohsen Shekari was widely condemned abroad and comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September.
Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. The National Security Council’s Judd Devermont says “it’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives.”
US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala. The sanctions on Friday are a recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Among those being sanctioned is the 15-member Russian elections commissionm, which oversaw a sham referendum in Russia-occupied Ukraine in September. Others sanctioned include a group of companies and people linked to illegal fishing operations and human rights abuses in Chinese waters, and a church founder in the Philippines charged with sex trafficking.
