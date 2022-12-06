ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Was Kirstie Alley Married? Details on the Late Actress’ 2 Husbands, Wedding History, Divorces

By Shelby Stivale
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NA2X_0jYawDRB00
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Before her death, Kirstie Alley had two marriages in the public eye. The Cheers actress died on December 5, 2022, at age 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the late star’s children, True and Lillie Parker, shared in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

The Look Who’s Talking actress was married to Bob Alley from 1970 until their 1977 divorce. In 1983, Alley married Parker Stevenson and they share two children together. She and Stevenson adopted son William True in 1992 and adopted daughter Lillie in 1995. Two years later, Alley and Stevenson ended their marriage.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” True and Lillie’s statement continued, thanking the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center. “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Keep reading for more details on the late actress’ two marriages.

Was Kirstie Alley Married?

At the time of her passing, the Kansas native was not married. However, she had been married twice in the past and shared two kids with her second husband. Her son, William True, welcomed a son in 2016, making Alley a grandmother.

Kirstie Alley Was Married to Bob Alley

The Veronica’s Closet actress married her high-school sweetheart in 1970. While promoting her book, The Art of Men (I Prefer Mine al Dente), in 2012, Kirstie admitted to having an affair while married to Bob.

“I didn’t have sex, but I think it was worse when you fall in love with someone else, when you’re with someone, and you’re plotting and you’re planning,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, noting that she had only “kissed” another man. “And in my world, in Kirstie world, that meant I had to get a divorce. … It took a long time [to forgive myself] because I was a horrible person, I destroyed my marriage.”

They divorced in 1977.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NWVX_0jYawDRB00
Bei/Shutterstock

Kirstie Alley Was Marred to Parker Stevenson

Years later, Alley married Stevenson in 1983. Following a miscarriage, they adopted two children. However, their marriage didn’t last. They got divorced in 1997.

While promoting her book in 2012, Alley admitted that while married to Stevenson, she had fallen in love with costars Patrick Swayze and John Travolta while filming North and South and Look Who’s Talking, respectively. However, she made it clear in various interviews that she did not have an affair with either man.

During a 20/20 interview at the time, Alley explained why she didn’t leave Stevenson amid her feelings for the actors.

“Because I feel like when you marry someone you’re supposed to work hard at it, and you’re supposed to make it work,” she shared.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
People

Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'

Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown!  The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown.  "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together

Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
KANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy