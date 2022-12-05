ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Jamont Patrick Of Providence, Rhode Island Sentenced to 3 Years For Distribution Of Methamphetamine

By Worcester Daily News
newstalknewengland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store

Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newstalknewengland.com

Luis Torres Of Worcester Was Indicted Thursday On Federal Drug Charges

On Thursday, Luis Torres, 45, of Worcester was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony. In June 2022, Torres...
WORCESTER, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Worcester Man Charged With Sending Obscene Material To A Minor

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts, Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worcester was arrested and charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. In April 2022, Gallagher contacted a 14-year-old using a social media platform. It is alleged that Gallagher asked,...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

RI Man Sentenced to 3 Years on Conspiracy, Bank Fraud, Firearm Charges—While on Probation

A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newstalknewengland.com

St. Vincent Hospital In Worcester To $1.784 million To Medicare

In Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday, the Justice Department said “St. Vincent Hospital agreed to pay approximately $1.784 million to resolve allegations that it received impermissible “outlier” payments from Medicare by inflating its charges for cardiac surgical procedures and failed to fully reimburse the government for its receipt of these outlier payments after it became aware of the issue. As part of the settlement, St. Vincent admits that it received outlier payments to which it was not entitled.”
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fall River man charged with breaking into cars

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions

The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
ROCKLAND, MA
ABC6.com

Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
WARREN, RI
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks

Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy