Jamont Patrick Of Providence, Rhode Island Sentenced to 3 Years For Distribution Of Methamphetamine

fallriverreporter.com
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store
Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence bar was forced to close for 72 hours over the weekend after an employee fired a gun during a fight. The Providence Board of Licenses, chaired by Dylan Conley, decided during Saturday's meeting to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. No one was injured in the incident, but Providence police located the firearm.
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
newstalknewengland.com
Luis Torres Of Worcester Was Indicted Thursday On Federal Drug Charges
On Thursday, Luis Torres, 45, of Worcester was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony. In June 2022, Torres...
newstalknewengland.com
Worcester Man Charged With Sending Obscene Material To A Minor
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts, Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worcester was arrested and charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. In April 2022, Gallagher contacted a 14-year-old using a social media platform. It is alleged that Gallagher asked,...
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
Suspect who brought loaded gun to Logan Airport sentenced
A man from Stoughton has been sentenced in connection with a security incident at Logan Airport last year.
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts reporting accidents with injuries due to slick roads
Officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are reporting multiple accidents sending people to the hospital due to slick roads. The Newton Fire Department and the Wellesley Police Department have reported multiple crashes on Route 9 including one pileup of over a dozen vehicles. In Rhode Island on Route 295 in...
GoLocalProv
RI Man Sentenced to 3 Years on Conspiracy, Bank Fraud, Firearm Charges—While on Probation
A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
newstalknewengland.com
St. Vincent Hospital In Worcester To $1.784 million To Medicare
In Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday, the Justice Department said “St. Vincent Hospital agreed to pay approximately $1.784 million to resolve allegations that it received impermissible “outlier” payments from Medicare by inflating its charges for cardiac surgical procedures and failed to fully reimburse the government for its receipt of these outlier payments after it became aware of the issue. As part of the settlement, St. Vincent admits that it received outlier payments to which it was not entitled.”
Fall River man charged with breaking into cars
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
ABC6.com
Shots fired by employee outside Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shots were fired by an employee after a fight broke out Saturday outside of a Providence bar. Just after 1 a.m., Violent Crime task force saw a gathering outside the front door of Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill on Academy Avenue. The altercation between...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
ABC6.com
Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
