Biggest single-season win gains in divisional era
Every season has its storylines, and in 2022, one of the most captivating surrounded the Baltimore Orioles. After a five-year rebuild that reached staggering depths (including a season in which they finished 61 games out of first place), the tides have turned in Baltimore. With a brand new core, the 2022 Orioles clawed their way into contention and hung around until the final week of the season, closing out the year with an 83-79 record, just a year after a 52-110 last-place finish. This turnaround made them just the fifth team since 1969 to gain 31+ wins in a single season.
Mets keep getting better, one signing at a time
Suddenly, the biggest player in baseball isn’t the slugger who hit 62 home runs, or ace pitchers or shortstops -- either the ones like Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts who have signed big contracts, or the ones like Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson waiting to sign them. The biggest player suddenly looks like Steve Cohen, the owner of the Mets.
MLB distributes first bonuses through Pre-Arb Pool Program
A total of 100 players received bonuses as part of the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, a component of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA). According to a source, 11 of those players earned more than $1 million. The bonuses accrued though...
The offseason's biggest winners ... so far
It is far too early to start declaring winners and losers from the Hot Stove already. The Winter Meetings just ended! Carlos Correa hasn’t signed anywhere, Dansby Swanson hasn’t either, Carlos Rodón is still out there! We’re still just getting started!. But still: We’ve learned a...
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
Get to know Thad Ward, the Nats' Rule 5 pick
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was a piece of advice Thad Ward had received in his young pro career that resonated loudly Wednesday afternoon. “I had a...
Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
How Contreras hopes to honor Molina's legacy
ST. LOUIS -- The move the Cardinals hope will continue their decades-long stability at catcher and make them true World Series contenders again -- agreeing to terms with World Series-winning star Willson Contreras in free agency -- became official on Friday. Contreras, a three-time All-Star who agreed to a five-year,...
Rangers thrilled to play for manager Bochy
ARLINGTON -- The Winter Meetings have come and gone and the Rangers have made a few splashes -- including signing right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal -- in free agency. Through it all, Texas’ new manager Bruce Bochy has been there every step of the way. A...
Why Bell fits the Guardians' offense so well
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians were confident that they had the power bat they needed to keep a home run threat in the middle of the lineup when they left Spring Training earlier this year. Franmil Reyes was ready to go from a hot-and-cold contributor to a dependable cleanup guy.
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
X-factor: How Bogaerts' signing shakes up Padres' D
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason is young. More than two months remain until pitchers and catchers report -- more than two months for general manager A.J. Preller to further shake things up in San Diego. As such, team officials aren't quite ready to make declarative statements about which players might...
Who are the Dodgers' remaining potential FA targets?
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet Winter Meetings for the Dodgers, something that has become somewhat expected over the last few seasons. But just as has been the case in years past, that certainly doesn't mean the Dodgers will remain silent this winter. In 2020, Los Angeles made the...
The best baseball players born on Dec. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 9. Kelley is the lone Hall of Famer born on Dec. 9, competing over 17 seasons with a 50.4 WAR. He also served as player-manager for the Reds from 1902-05 and again for Boston in '08.
Kiermaier agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Kevin Kiermaier to add the longtime Rays cornerstone to their new-look outfield, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio on Saturday. Kiermaier’s deal, first reported by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, is pending a physical and has not yet been made...
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
Is it freak-out time for clubs that missed out at Meetings?
The Winter Meetings are over. The offseason is not. So although we just had a wild week in San Diego, it is not advisable to make any major declarations based off what did -- and did not -- get done at that high-visibility industry gathering. But sometimes fans can’t help...
How Cubs can move on from Contreras
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Willson Contreras had multiple moments to raise his cap to Cubs fans last summer, when he dealt with trade rumors, stayed put through the Deadline and then faced the countdown to free agency. The catcher left Chicago as the longest-tenured player in the organization.
Gibson brings veteran presence to young O's roster
Once Kyle Gibson first met with the Orioles’ leadership group earlier this offseason, the 35-year-old right-hander called up one of his former teammates. After all, this person would know exactly what pitching for Baltimore is like. Gibson reached out to Jordan Lyles, who thrived in a workhorse role for...
Before a career of getting it dirty, Trea dons Phils jersey for first time
PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner has 11 years to get dirty, so Thursday at Citizens Bank Park he put on his crisp, clean, new No. 7 Phillies jersey. “I don’t want to mess with my hair,” Turner joked. “He called a couple of days ago and I missed him,”...
