Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experiencefamilyfunpa.comSugarloaf Township, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Related
wkok.com
DJ Mike Toomey Announces Candidacy for Local Court Judge
SUNBURY – District Justice Mike Toomey has announced his candidacy for Common Pleas Court Judge in Northumberland County. Toomey in his announcement says, “I have the experience and qualifications to best serve the people as their Judge. I feel I am the most qualified candidate based on my life’s experience as a prosecutor, veteran and Magisterial District Judge.”
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
thebvnewspaper.com
University president involved in lawsuit
BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
wkok.com
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
Winterfest underway in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County might appreciate a little snow. This weekend is the last one for the annual Hawley Winterfest. Main Avenue is decorated for the season and there are concerts, carriage rides, and even the Winterfest Beer Tour. It's the biggest event of the year...
Luzerne County down to 5.25% tax hike; more cuts planned
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After the first round of cuts, Luzerne County’s proposed 2023 tax increase has been reduced from 6.75% to 5.25%, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz has informed council. Council also has added a second meeting next week to allow more time...
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
Governor Wolf announces upcoming vertical farm
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced Crop One will be opening a vertical farm in Hazle Township. “The commonwealth’s competitive edge provided us with an advantage over other states for this expansion project, and I`m very pleased to welcome Crop One to Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said. According to the […]
Students disciplined after racist incident at a Pa. middle school girls basketball game
MONTOURSVILLE-An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black...
getnews.info
Location Convenient Storage Solution in Scranton
Storage is handy in keeping away things that aren’t necessary for the house without having to dispose of them since they are still helpful. The storage enables one to store the valuables such as furniture and access them whenever they require them for specific purposes. Among the things one should consider when choosing storage include the location and security so as not to get worried about their valuables getting lost.
WFMZ-TV Online
AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
Drought watch continues in Luzerne County
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County remains on a drought watch, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Four other counties also remain on the watch: Carbon, Northampton, Potter and Schuylkill. The Task Force lifted...
Speeds temporarily reduced on I-81, I-84, I-380
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced they are issuing a speed reduction and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on Interstate 84 as well as Interstate 380 in several counties. Officials said the speed was reduced to 45 mph on I-84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties as of 10:00 a.m. […]
School custodian charged after wiretap violation
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school janitor is in custody after a police investigation revealed he allegedly violated the Wiretap Act. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on November 7, their Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into allegations that an employee of the Pocono Mountain School District violated the Wiretap Act. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Funeral services announced for Lehigh County firefighters who died battling house fire in Schuylkill County
Funeral services have been set for the two Lehigh County firefighters who died while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County. The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli has announced arrangements for fallen firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two were killed in a fire that is being...
WFMZ-TV Online
Clare Conmy
Clare Conmy, 100, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Clarks Summit Senior Living. Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late James and Gertrude Vaughey Conmy, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, where she served on the Finance Council. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy, Carbondale, and the Carbondale Business Academy. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service. She was a founding member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Carbondale. She loved to travel with her friends and cousins; her most frequent travel companion was her cousin, Helen Vaughey.
Comments / 2