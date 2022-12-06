It has been a busy year for Aqua Restaurant Group, proprietor of Aqua and Hutong, after reopening their establishments in different venues in TST, and opening Cantina, their new restaurant in Tai Kwun. Before the year ends, the group is adding yet another venue to their roster of excellent F&B experiences. Taking over the two-storey penthouse spot (previously Aqua) of One Peking in Tsim Sha Tsui is the new Italian restaurant Vista. The place is perfect for drinking and dining amidst the stunning backdrop of glittering panoramic views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island.

2 DAYS AGO