Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Fallon Loves Murdoch’s Support of DeSantis: ‘First Time Trump Was the One to Get Dumped for Someone Younger’ (Video)
Fox News creator Rupert Murdoch won’t be backing Donald Trump for president this time around. And for Jimmy Fallon, that’s some pretty sweet irony, considering Murdoch withdrew his support of the twice impeached former president in order to give it to a younger candidate. As results of the...
Rupert Murdoch's New York Post Trolls 'Florida Man' Trump With Page 26 Burn
The previously pro-Trump newspaper buried its coverage of the former president's 2024 announcement and peppered its story with digs.
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’
Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid
Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
Estée Lauder Heir Becomes Third Trump Megadonor to Back Away From 2024 Bid
The 78-year-old heir to the Estée Lauder kingdom, Ronald Lauder, has known former President Donald Trump since the pair’s halcyon college days. Bosom buddies for years, the scion gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee as it tried to propel Trump back into office in 2019. But this time around, Lauder declined to get aboard the bandwagon, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for the billionaire told the outlet on Wednesday that he would not back Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and has no plans to financially contribute to his campaign. Lauder joins two other billionaire Republican megadonors—Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Citadel’s Ken Griffin—in giving Trump’s third run at the White House an unceremonious thumbs-down in recent days. Griffin and at least one other Trump defector, prominent businessman Andy Sabin (who swore he wouldn’t be donating “a fucking nickel”), are throwing their weight behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not formally announced intentions to campaign. Lauder gave at least $10,000 to a pro-DeSantis political action committee last year, according to Florida campaign finance records.
Fox Business Host Drops Hard Truths In Trump-Bashing Segment
Stuart Varney, once a loyal defender of the former president, criticized Trump on multiple fronts.
New York Post applauded for ‘Florida man’ coverage of Trump’s 2024 announcement
Donald Trump is running for another shot at the presidency in 2024, but you may not have known that if you read the latest edition of the New York Post. At a time when media companies could choose to use the former president’s foray back into electoral politics as a money faucet, the New York Post barely even mentioned Mr Trump’s return.
Trump laments losing Fox News as an ally after network ends daughter-in-law’s contract
Donald Trump lamented losing Fox News as an ally on his Truth Social social media platform after his daughter-in-law was dropped by the network.Lara Trump, the wife of Mr Trump’s son Eric Trump, was let go as a commentator for the network.“Lara Trump was one of the smartest, quickest, nicest, and most professional people on Television. Her delivery, both in terms of presentation and content, was unbelievable—a true natural,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social.“Fox News is a much different place now than it was just a short time ago, but the audience loved Lara, her insight and vision—and...
CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime
The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live
Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time. The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since...
Donald Trump Says He Will Run For President In 2024
Trump has spent most of the last two years undermining American democracy. Now he wants another chance at power.
This Obscure Right-Wing Christian Channel Is Staffing Up With Fox News, Newsmax Alums
“Catch me filling in on Center Point tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 EST on @tbn What a facility and what a crew. It will be a great show! #stinchfieldsarmy,” former Newsmax star Grant Stinchfield posted to his Instagram account late last month.Stinchfield’s guest spot as a news anchor for Trinity Broadcasting Network was just the latest instance of this Christian television network turning to Fox News and Newsmax alumni to fill out its roster as it looks to expand its viewership with right-wing news and “lifestyle” programming.TBN, which claims to be the largest global Christian broadcasting network, made a concerted...
Fox News Tops November Ratings, CNN And MSNBC Show Gains Vs. 2021
Fox News again topped the November ratings across dayparts and key demos, but CNN and MSNBC posted gains as the midterms dominated coverage. Fox News averaged 2.44 million total viewers in primetime, down 6% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 10%, and CNN averaged 749,000, up 14%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 356,000, down 16%, while CNN averaged 190,000, up 26%, and MSNBC posted 148,000, up 4%. In total day, Fox News averaged 1.57 million, up 1%, versus MSNBC with 752,000, up 13%, and CNN with 560,000, up 12%. In the 25-54...
Georgia Runoff Ratings: Fox News Tops Primetime; MSNBC Wins Total Viewers, CNN Tops Demo During Hour Race Was Called For Raphael Warnock
Fox News topped viewership on Tuesday night as cable news networks focused on the Georgia runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker, but its rivals had momentary spikes during the hour when the race was called. Fox News, which covered the returns as part of its regular primetime lineup, averaged 3.15 million viewers in primetime, compared to 2.98 million for MSNBC and 1.7 million for CNN. MSNBC touted the fact that it beat CNN in total viewership again, as it did for the midterm election night coverage last month. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 535,000, compared to...
Defamation Suit Against Fox Grows More Contentious
Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp., is expected to be deposed Monday as part of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for amplifying bogus claims that rigged machines from Dominion Voting Systems were responsible for Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020.
