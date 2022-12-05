ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
KSAT 12

Dallas receivers Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Beckham gets Dallas red carpet, Tyron Smith gets timetable

Only in Cowboys Nation could racking up the most points of any team in any game this season not be the lead story 24 hours later. But the fanbase had plenty to move on from, just a day after embarrassing the Colts with a 33-point explosion in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game. For example: the offensive line is set to welcome back a foundational member, the most in-demand in-season free agent in years brings his self-shopping tour to Big D, and there are two different stories floating around about why the team’s two-time rushing champ with the monster paycheck was held out for the first series Sunday. And then the head coach used the owner’s explanation as a punch line at his press conference.
