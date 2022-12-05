Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Yardbarker
Odell OUT for the Year?! Cowboys Jerry on Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
When Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompanied coveted free-agent target Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks game Monday night, Jerry Jones was peculiarly absent. Joked Jones, "They didn't have a seat for me." The owner didn't have a spot alongside Beckham, nor does he have a...
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. pairing held back by 1 obvious factor
The Dallas Cowboys met with Odell Beckham Jr. early this week, and appeared close to signing him — until they weren’t. Jerry Jones initially stated that Odell’s visit to Dallas went well, and Beckham Jr. was even seen at a Dallas Mavericks game courtside with several Cowboys players.
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Fantasy basketball 30: Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and other NBA notes
All the latest fantasy basketball news, injury updates and trade rumors from around the NBA, including the recent hot stretch by Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and New York's Julius Randle.
3 college football teams began year in AP Top 25, end season missing bowls: What happened?
Three teams began the 2022 college football season in the AP Top 25 and failed to qualify for a bowl game. Texas A&M, Michigan State and Miami all went 5-7.
KSAT 12
Dallas receivers Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas – Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January.
Cowboys News: Beckham gets Dallas red carpet, Tyron Smith gets timetable
Only in Cowboys Nation could racking up the most points of any team in any game this season not be the lead story 24 hours later. But the fanbase had plenty to move on from, just a day after embarrassing the Colts with a 33-point explosion in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game. For example: the offensive line is set to welcome back a foundational member, the most in-demand in-season free agent in years brings his self-shopping tour to Big D, and there are two different stories floating around about why the team’s two-time rushing champ with the monster paycheck was held out for the first series Sunday. And then the head coach used the owner’s explanation as a punch line at his press conference.
Comments / 0