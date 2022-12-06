Golden Eagles welcome rest of team post-football season

With the football season now behind them and those players now at practice, Bishop LeBlond can begin thinking about how to reconquer their success from a year ago.

“This year, we didn’t have as many kids not playing football as we did last year. We had to get some guys that weren’t used to playing the type of minutes they played,” head coach Mitch Girres said. “They got to play two games with six guys, played a ton of minutes, was valuable experience for them going forward and hopefully that just adds to the depth that we’ll have this year.”