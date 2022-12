FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Ben Sowders as the Razorbacks’ new Director of Strength & Conditioning. Sowders comes to Arkansas after spending the 2022 season at Louisville as the Director of Strength & Conditioning for the Cardinals. This past season the Cardinals went 7-5 and earned a spot in the Fenway Bowl.

