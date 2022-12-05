-- Mercedes Varnado, best known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to make her first appearance at a wrestling event since walking out of WWE several months ago. Citing multiple sources close to the situation, pwinsider.com is reporting that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be bringing in Banks for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month on January 4. While she will be brought in, it is unknown whether that means Banks will be wrestling at the show, or even appearing before the live audience.

18 HOURS AGO