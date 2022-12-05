Read full article on original website
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Cover Of New Autobiography, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- 2015 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Alundra Blayze is releasing an autobiography soon, and the cover has been revealed!. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE's The Bump streamed on YouTube earlier today. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac,...
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Officially Announced For February 4, 2023
The date and location has been set for the next WWE NXT Vengeance Day special premium live event. On Thursday, the company officially announced that WWE NXT Vengeance Day will be going down from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023. WWE.com released the following...
Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold To Wrestle Again
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as why fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold should not return to in-ring action again and how his mach at WrestleMania 38 this past April against Kevin Owens was a tremendous swan song and it was his favorite match of the night.
WWE NXT Results (12/6/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge wild card matches for the upcoming NXT Deadline special event. For the men, there is Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase, which will start things off. For the women, Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley.
The Miz Claims WWE Originally Viewed Him As Potential Addition To Commentary Team After Tough Enough Stint
The Miz has had a long journey as the self-proclaimed "Most Must-See WWE Superstar of All-Time." During a recent appearance on the Off The Beat program, the veteran WWE Superstar spoke about how his legendary career almost didn't turn out the way he had dreamed as a fan of the business growing up.
NJPW Reportedly to Bring in Sasha Banks For Next Month's Wrestle Kingdom 17
-- Mercedes Varnado, best known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to make her first appearance at a wrestling event since walking out of WWE several months ago. Citing multiple sources close to the situation, pwinsider.com is reporting that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be bringing in Banks for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month on January 4. While she will be brought in, it is unknown whether that means Banks will be wrestling at the show, or even appearing before the live audience.
Becky Lynch Talks About Mindset Going Into WarGames Match, Says She Doesn't Feel 100% Yet
Becky Lynch recently spoke with The Verge for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, "The Man" spoke about not feeling 100-percent yet but how it feels good to be in front of fans again. Additionally, she talked about her mindset heading into the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2022.
Athena Addresses Criticism Over New Hard-Hitting Style, Double-Standard Against Women Wrestlers
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about her new hard-hitting style, the criticism she has received for being too stiff with her work in the ring, as well as how there is a double-standard against women who work that style in matches.
Matt Hardy Says He Declined To Say Anything About Chris Benoit During Benoit's Memorial Show
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he declined to say anything about pro wrestling veteran Chris Benoit during Benoit's memorial show on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW as there were still a number of suspicions in regards to everything that went down.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Plans NXT Had For Him Before WWE Main Roster Call-Up, What Paul Heyman Has Taught Him
Solo Sikoa recently appeared as a guest on "Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez" for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, The Bloodline member spoke about what Paul Heyman has taught him since joining the WWE main roster, as well as what plans NXT had for him before he was called up to the main roster to join the WWE Friday Night SmackDown roster.
WWE News: NXT Top 10 Moments, Throwback NXT Women's Title Match (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from Tuesday's edition of NXT have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the New Day, Drew Gulak, Axiom, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional NXT content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Re-live the...
WWE Announces Three Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE recently announced that next week's WWE Monday Night RAW episode will feature three huge matches. It was announced that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will face Candice LeRae in Women's Division Singles action, Alexa Bliss will take on Bayley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will take on "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.
Mick Foley Explains Why WWE Fans Still Doing "What?" Chants Is Worst Way To Honor Steve Austin's Legacy
You're a "Hardcore Legend." I said, you're a "Hardcore Legend." This is something WWE Hall of Fame icon Mick Foley has heard enough of over the years. During the latest episode of his official podcast, "Foley Is Pod," the hardcore wrestling legend spoke about the infamous chant created by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and how it lives on nearly 20-years after he stepped away from the business.
Shawn Michaels Talks NXT Deadline, William Regal's Return, Main Roster & more
-- Ahead of this weekend's WWE NXT Deadline event, Shawn Michaels held a conference calls with members of the media, answering questions. Here's a recap from Jason Powell of prowrestling.net:. -Shawn Michaels opened the show by talking about the Deadline event. He said the show would end with Bron Breakker...
Ronda Rousey Reacts To WWE Survivor Series Criticism: Time Cut From Match, Botched DDT (Video)
Ronda Rousey has cringe moments like everyone else. The women's MMA pioneer and UFC Hall of Fame legend spoke about a recent cringe moment of her own that saw her laying awake in bed early in the morning reflecting on a key botched spot from her WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 match last month.
Booker T Talks William Regal Leaving AEW And Returning To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as pro wrestling legend William Regal's contract with AEW and him leaving All Elite Wrestling to return to the WWE because he could have felt differently about being a part of the company, but it is cool that Regal will be able to return to WWE and continue his work in NXT.
Carlito Reflects On WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Surprise Return, Audition For GLOW On Netflix (Video)
Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently took part in a virtual signing at the K&S WrestleFest event. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his surprise WWE return in last year's Royal Rumble match, as well as his audition for the "GLOW" series on Netflix. Featured below...
WWE News: NXT Deadline Kickoff Panel, Classic HIAC Match (Video)
-- The NXT Deadline kickoff show panel has been revealed. Before NXT Deadline goes live on Peacock and the WWE Network, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo will discuss every match on the card, beginning at at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
Jeff Jarrett Defends AEW Bringing In Bow Wow For Rivalry With Jade Cargill
Not everyone is a fan of the ongoing rivalry in All Elite Wrestling pitting undefeated TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill and hip-hop star / actor Bow Wow. Jeff Jarrett understands the reason it is included on AEW programming, and even defended the decision during the latest episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.
AEW EVP Comments On PWI Top 100 Tag Teams List
A former AEW World Champion has shared his thoughts on the 2022 PWI Top 100 tag teams. Earlier this week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos as the best tag team of 2022, and a number of stars from arounf the world of professional wrestling have shared their thoughts on the matter, including current AEW EVP Kenny Omega,
