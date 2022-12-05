ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A local’s guide to Belfast: margaritas, murals and the Black Mountain

Hip street food destinations such as Common Market are popular now, but I still think Saint George’s Market, built in the 1890s, is the place to go on a Saturday for a really big Belfast Bap. They have a crispness to them, but stay unbelievably soft inside, and are filled with sausage, bacon and a runny fried egg. I would also encourage any visitor to try the handmade sausage rolls at cafes such as Loaf and The Bobbin: they’re massive, a meal in themselves.
December in Britain: A month of strikes

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises which better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.
Inviting Romance in Bali at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana

A secluded property in the highlands of Ubud has long been a popular spot for intimate weddings and the honeymoon crowd but you don’t need to say “I do,” to enjoy Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana’s romantic allure. The Balinese property is ticking all the boxes for a romantic getaway this Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and beyond.

