Hip street food destinations such as Common Market are popular now, but I still think Saint George’s Market, built in the 1890s, is the place to go on a Saturday for a really big Belfast Bap. They have a crispness to them, but stay unbelievably soft inside, and are filled with sausage, bacon and a runny fried egg. I would also encourage any visitor to try the handmade sausage rolls at cafes such as Loaf and The Bobbin: they’re massive, a meal in themselves.

