Kountz's 19 lead Northern Colorado past CSU Northridge 70-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 19 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 70-63 on Saturday night. Kountz shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (5-5). Matt Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Dalton Knecht shot 5 for 17, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds.
Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34

Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46

Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10.
Fort Collins Liberty Common thumps Thornton Stargate in punishing decision 54-27

Fort Collins Liberty Common showed top form to dominate Thornton Stargate during a 54-27 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10.
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth's 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Pretty portrait: Louisville Monarch paints a victorious picture in win over Littleton Columbine 49-34

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Louisville Monarch still prevailed 49-34 against Littleton Columbine in Colorado girls basketball on December 9.
Lakewood Bear Creek dismantles Commerce City Adams City in convincing manner 59-9

Lakewood Bear Creek earned a convincing 59-9 win over Commerce City Adams City in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran's 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10.
Too wild to tame: Centennial Eaglecrest topples Colorado Springs Rampart 65-48

Centennial Eaglecrest stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Rampart to earn a 65-48 victory for a Colorado boys basketball victory on December 9.
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34

Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10.
Lakewood Green Mountain barely beats Kersey Platte Valley 39-30

Lakewood Green Mountain walked the high-wire before edging Kersey Platte Valley 39-30 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Thornton Skyview nets nifty victory over Fort Collins Timanth 53-45

Thornton Skyview didn't flinch, finally repelling Fort Collins Timanth 53-45 at Fort Collins Timnath on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
