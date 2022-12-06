Read full article on original website
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Kountz's 19 lead Northern Colorado past CSU Northridge 70-63
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 19 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 70-63 on Saturday night. Kountz shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (5-5). Matt Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Dalton Knecht shot 5 for 17, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds.
Pretty portrait: Denver Arrupe Jesuit paints a victorious picture in win over Denver DSST: Byers 54-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Denver Arrupe Jesuit spurred past Denver DSST: Byers 54-35 on December 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Denver Abraham Lincoln on top of Denver West 42-34
Denver Abraham Lincoln edged Denver West 42-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Bent but not broken: Eaton weathers scare to dispatch Englewood Kent Denver 51-46
Eaton eventually plied victory away from Englewood Kent Denver 51-46 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver George Washington wallops Fort Collins 44-24
Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Denver George Washington’s performance in a 44-24 destruction of Fort Collins for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 9. You're reading a news brief...
Fort Collins Liberty Common thumps Thornton Stargate in punishing decision 54-27
Fort Collins Liberty Common showed top form to dominate Thornton Stargate during a 54-27 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Convincing fashion: Fort Collins Timanth handles Keenesburg Weld Central 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Timanth’s 48-22 throttling of Keenesburg Weld Central in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Colorado cruises past Colorado St. 93-65 behind Simpson's 27
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half and Colorado cruised to a 93-65 victory over Colorado State on Thursday night. Colorado (5-5) shot 64% (21 of 33) in the second half, finished 57% (38 of 67) overall and grabbed 19 more rebounds.
Pretty portrait: Louisville Monarch paints a victorious picture in win over Littleton Columbine 49-34
Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Louisville Monarch still prevailed 49-34 against Littleton Columbine in Colorado girls basketball on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lakewood Bear Creek dismantles Commerce City Adams City in convincing manner 59-9
Lakewood Bear Creek earned a convincing 59-9 win over Commerce City Adams City in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Over and out: Parker Lutheran punches through Erie 48-22
Impressive was a ready adjective for Parker Lutheran’s 48-22 throttling of Erie in Colorado girls basketball on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Too wild to tame: Centennial Eaglecrest topples Colorado Springs Rampart 65-48
Centennial Eaglecrest stretched out and finally snapped Colorado Springs Rampart to earn a 65-48 victory for a Colorado boys basketball victory on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos
DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.”. The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.”...
Sterling secures a win over Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34
Sterling had its hands full but finally brushed off Brighton Eagle Ridge 53-34 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lakewood Green Mountain barely beats Kersey Platte Valley 39-30
Lakewood Green Mountain walked the high-wire before edging Kersey Platte Valley 39-30 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Lotus School For Excellence comes up short in matchup with Lyons 41-26
Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Lyons still prevailed 41-26 against Aurora Lotus School For Excellence in Colorado girls basketball action on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game...
Never a doubt: Colorado Springs Sierra breezes past Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 65-8
Colorado Springs Sierra played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green during a 65-8 beating during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results...
Thornton Skyview nets nifty victory over Fort Collins Timanth 53-45
Thornton Skyview didn’t flinch, finally repelling Fort Collins Timanth 53-45 at Fort Collins Timnath on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Jokic scores 31 in triple-double, Nuggets top depleted Jazz
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in his 80th career triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets held off the undermanned Utah Jazz 115-110 on Saturday night. Jamal Murray added 30 points for the Nuggets, who scored the final five to finally put away...
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.
