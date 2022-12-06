Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Louisville Monarch still prevailed 49-34 against Littleton Columbine in Colorado girls basketball on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO