-- Drew McIntyre has been out of action since last week with an unspecified injury that has him "medically disqualified" from competition as announced by WWE. The injury as reported already is indeed legit and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is dealing with ruptured eardrums that he suffered at Survivor Series. He didn't realize the severity of the injury and kept working, his last action being 12/4 at a house show in Portland, ME. After that show, he was examined and WWE moved quickly to remove him from shows moving forward. McIntyre is expected back for the post-Christmas shows.

1 DAY AGO