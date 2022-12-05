Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE NXT Deadline Results (12/10/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
The final WWE NXT premium live event of 2022 has arrived. WWE NXT Deadline emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this evening, featuring a five-match lineup. On tap for the show is the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge, the NXT Championship showdown between Bron Breakker and...
rajah.com
WWE News: Raw Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Saginaw, Michigan is hosting a WWE live event on Saturday, where numerous WWE Superstars will be in action!. Later tonight, United States Champion Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, The Miz, and more will take over the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, as a part of Saturday Night's Main Event.
rajah.com
Carmelo Hayes Shares His Thoughts On Recent WWE Main Event Appearance
What did NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes think of his WWE Main Event clash with Cedric Alexander?. Who better to ask than the former NXT Cruiserweight and North American Champion himself?. During his interview with Fightful, Hayes told the site:. “I feel like I didn’t miss a beat. I feel like...
rajah.com
WWE Live Event Results (12/10/22) - Saginaw, MI
Thanks to rajah.com reader Tom Skulley for sending in these results. If you are attending a future live event, feel free to pass along results to webmaster@rajah.com. Mike Rome host and ring announcer for the night. The OC (Gallows, Anderson, and Mia Yim vs Dominik Mysterio, Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley...
rajah.com
Carmelo Hayes On Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently appeared on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo to talk about a variety of topics such as working with WWE Hall of Famer "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels and how he tries to listen very closely whenever the WWE Hall of Famer talks to Hayes because the WWE Hall of Famer might say something in passing or something that sticks with him.
rajah.com
Backstage News on Wrestler Who Could Appear on Tonight's WWE Smackdown (Possible Spoiler)
-- PWinsider.com is reporting that Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA today - the site for tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, making it possible that he is there for the show. He shares a similar collegiate wrestling background with Kurt Angle, who is having a birthday celebration tonight on the show. The report speculates that Steveson could be on TV tonight in a segment related to Angle.
rajah.com
WWE News: Tegan Nox's Road To Smackdown, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Overnight, WWE added the latest installment of On this day to the company's content library, featuring WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown...
rajah.com
Latest WWE Monday Night Raw Hype Video
The next edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network is going to be a busy show. On the next episode of WWE's flagship show, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley, in an effort to determine the number one contender to Austin Theory and the United States Championship.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Officially Announced For February 4, 2023
The date and location has been set for the next WWE NXT Vengeance Day special premium live event. On Thursday, the company officially announced that WWE NXT Vengeance Day will be going down from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023. WWE.com released the following...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Deadline Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (12/10/2022)
The final WWE NXT premium live event goes down tonight. WWE NXT Deadline emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this evening, featuring a five-match lineup. On tap for tonight's show is the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge, the NXT Championship showdown between Bron Breakker and Apollo...
rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar Recalls Scrapped Stable Plans
During his recent chat with Steve Fall of 10 Count, former WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley explained the reason why a stable consisting of himself, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura never made it to WWE programming. “So then it was kind of like this weird period of, ‘What am I gonna...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Sounds Off On Epic Promo Segment With MJF On This Week's AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks is an "Absolute" promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week's AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title. Featured below...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Viewership, Rating Rises
The viewership numbers from the latest edition WWE Smackdown On FOX have surfaced online. According to a report from SpoilerTV, SmackDown averaged 2.098 million viewers. Check out the hour by hour breakdown below:. Hour 1: 2.115 million. Hour 2: 2.081 million. The viewership average is up from last weeks show,...
rajah.com
WWE Notes: Drew McIntyre Update, Matt Riddle Off TV, Gargano Headed to Smackdown
-- Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, but it's unclear whether the reason is creative or simply some time off for him. The stretcher angle on Monday's WWE Raw was obviously meant to write him off of the show for the time being. -- Drew McIntyre...
rajah.com
MLW Announces World Tag Team Title Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling announced, via a press release, that the MLW World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman) will defend their MLW World Tag Team Championships against Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau) at the company's Blood & Thunder PPV on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the show will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Top 10 Moments, Throwback NXT Women's Title Match (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from Tuesday's edition of NXT have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the New Day, Drew Gulak, Axiom, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional NXT content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Re-live the...
rajah.com
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guest Revealed (Photo)
WWE Main Event (12/8) Main airs every Thursday at 6 PM on Huku.
rajah.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Both Out of Action With the Same Injury
-- Drew McIntyre has been out of action since last week with an unspecified injury that has him "medically disqualified" from competition as announced by WWE. The injury as reported already is indeed legit and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is dealing with ruptured eardrums that he suffered at Survivor Series. He didn't realize the severity of the injury and kept working, his last action being 12/4 at a house show in Portland, ME. After that show, he was examined and WWE moved quickly to remove him from shows moving forward. McIntyre is expected back for the post-Christmas shows.
rajah.com
Sasha Banks' Upcoming NJPW Appearance Reportedly Not Booked Through WWE
-- Earlier this week, it was reported that Sasha Banks was set to be brought in by NJPW for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event scheduled for January 4. It remains unclear what sort of plans are in place for her, but on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke of her Banks' status with WWE.
rajah.com
Carmelo Hayes Issues A Warning To Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins And Other Top WWE Stars
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as how he will be confronting several top WWE Superstars such as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, AJ Styles and Finn Balor and how he will be doing it on their brands.
Comments / 0