Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Related
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross go up against each other in a Triple Threat #1 Contender's Qualifying Match for next week's episode of RAW. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during WWE RAW this past Monday night.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show From H-E-B Center In Cedar Park, TX. (12/7/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, as well as The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.
rajah.com
Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold To Wrestle Again
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as why fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold should not return to in-ring action again and how his mach at WrestleMania 38 this past April against Kevin Owens was a tremendous swan song and it was his favorite match of the night.
rajah.com
Guests Revealed For Special 200th Episode Of The Bump
A massive milestone edition of WWE's The Bump is on the horizon, and a few guests have already been revealed!. During today's instalment of The Bump, WWE announced that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in attendance next week, along with fellow Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair’s Issue With Him
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he has no idea what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's issue is with him as well as how it is possible that he may have said something along the way that he meant for it to be funny, but was taken the wrong way.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Defends AEW Bringing In Bow Wow For Rivalry With Jade Cargill
Not everyone is a fan of the ongoing rivalry in All Elite Wrestling pitting undefeated TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill and hip-hop star / actor Bow Wow. Jeff Jarrett understands the reason it is included on AEW programming, and even defended the decision during the latest episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Which WrestleMania Match He Would Have Liked To Call
Tony Schiavone recently took part in another "Ask Tony Live" question-and-answer stream where he fielded questions on a wide-variety of topics. During the stream, the AEW broadcast team member with a long career that included runs in the NWA, WCW and briefly in WWE as a commentator spoke about WrestleMania matches and which one he would have liked to been part of.
rajah.com
Renee Paquette Talks About Sami Zayn's Role In The Bloodline In WWE
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn's work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
rajah.com
WWE Announces Three Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE recently announced that next week's WWE Monday Night RAW episode will feature three huge matches. It was announced that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will face Candice LeRae in Women's Division Singles action, Alexa Bliss will take on Bayley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will take on "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.
rajah.com
Sonjay Dutt Sounds Off On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW, His Friendship With Satnam Singh
Sonjay Dutt recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett joining AEW, as well as his friendship with Satnam Singh. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Believes He's The Man To Take Universal Title From Roman Reigns, Talks Triple H Running WWE
Braun Strowman recently spoke with Jan Murphy of The Toronto Sun to promote the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on his release from the company back in 2021, why he feels he is the right person to eventually dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as his thoughts on Paul "Triple H" Levesque being in charge of the promotion since he has returned.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)
During the latest edition of his own Reffin Rant, former WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on Dexter Lumis' involvement in JBL’s poker games on Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below. On comedy in wrestling:. “I love fun and comedy segments in wrestling as much as...
rajah.com
WWE News: Raw Talk Highlights, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Following the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, a fresh edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring The O.C., Becky Lynch, and more:. Bayley declares she will not face Becky Lynch anytime soon, Austin...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Tryout Underway Includes Former AEW, IMPACT & MLW Wrestlers
-- WWE's NXT brand is currently holding a tryout at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The event began yesterday and is expected to run for most of the week. Notable names who are taking part include former AEW star Kylie Rae, former MLW star KC Navarro as well as former IMPACT/ROH star Vinny Marseglia.
rajah.com
The Usos Top PWI 500 Tag-Teams List For 2022
The Bloodline features the greatest duo in the game today. Jimmy and Jey Uso have topped the PWI Top 500 list for the first time in their careers, as The Usos came in number one on the 2022 list released by the long-running pro wrestling publication. After coming in at...
rajah.com
Additional NXT Deadline Go-Home Show Preview (Video)
Tonights NXT Deadline go-home edition of NXT is going to be "wild." On Tuesday eveing, mens and womens Wild Card Triple Threat Qualifying Matches will be contested, and the winners of each match will earn their way into the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday's NXT Deadline event:. NXT airs...
rajah.com
Updated NXT Deadline Lineup For Saturday's Special Event From Orlando, FL. (12/10/2022)
WWE NXT is closing out the year with the final premium live event for the company this coming Saturday night, as NXT Deadline 2022 goes down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., streaming live via the WWE Network and Peacock. As our own Andrew Hatcher reported previously here...
rajah.com
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode, Draws Fourth-Lowest Total Audience Of The Year
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.536 million viewers, with a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 7.91% from last week’s viewership of 1.668 million viewers for the post-Survivor Series episode.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Comments On His New Peacock Documentary: "It's Spot On & Emotional"
"The Nature Boy" is gearing up for the release of his new Peacock documentary. Ahead of the release of his new documentary, "WOOOOOO! Becoming Ric Flair," the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his official podcast, "To Be The Man" about the special scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Monday, December 26, 2022.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/6/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge wild card matches for the upcoming NXT Deadline special event. For the men, there is Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase, which will start things off. For the women, Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley.
Comments / 0