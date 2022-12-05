WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he has no idea what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's issue is with him as well as how it is possible that he may have said something along the way that he meant for it to be funny, but was taken the wrong way.

2 DAYS AGO