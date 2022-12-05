ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rajah.com

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show From H-E-B Center In Cedar Park, TX. (12/7/2022)

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas for the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, as well as The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.
CEDAR PARK, TX
rajah.com

Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Want WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold To Wrestle Again

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as why fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold should not return to in-ring action again and how his mach at WrestleMania 38 this past April against Kevin Owens was a tremendous swan song and it was his favorite match of the night.
TEXAS STATE
rajah.com

Guests Revealed For Special 200th Episode Of The Bump

A massive milestone edition of WWE's The Bump is on the horizon, and a few guests have already been revealed!. During today's instalment of The Bump, WWE announced that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in attendance next week, along with fellow Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair’s Issue With Him

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he has no idea what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's issue is with him as well as how it is possible that he may have said something along the way that he meant for it to be funny, but was taken the wrong way.
rajah.com

Jeff Jarrett Defends AEW Bringing In Bow Wow For Rivalry With Jade Cargill

Not everyone is a fan of the ongoing rivalry in All Elite Wrestling pitting undefeated TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill and hip-hop star / actor Bow Wow. Jeff Jarrett understands the reason it is included on AEW programming, and even defended the decision during the latest episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Reveals Which WrestleMania Match He Would Have Liked To Call

Tony Schiavone recently took part in another "Ask Tony Live" question-and-answer stream where he fielded questions on a wide-variety of topics. During the stream, the AEW broadcast team member with a long career that included runs in the NWA, WCW and briefly in WWE as a commentator spoke about WrestleMania matches and which one he would have liked to been part of.
rajah.com

Renee Paquette Talks About Sami Zayn's Role In The Bloodline In WWE

Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn's work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
rajah.com

WWE Announces Three Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE recently announced that next week's WWE Monday Night RAW episode will feature three huge matches. It was announced that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will face Candice LeRae in Women's Division Singles action, Alexa Bliss will take on Bayley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will take on "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.
WISCONSIN STATE
rajah.com

Sonjay Dutt Sounds Off On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW, His Friendship With Satnam Singh

Sonjay Dutt recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett joining AEW, as well as his friendship with Satnam Singh. Featured below are...
rajah.com

Braun Strowman Believes He's The Man To Take Universal Title From Roman Reigns, Talks Triple H Running WWE

Braun Strowman recently spoke with Jan Murphy of The Toronto Sun to promote the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on his release from the company back in 2021, why he feels he is the right person to eventually dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as his thoughts on Paul "Triple H" Levesque being in charge of the promotion since he has returned.
rajah.com

Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)

During the latest edition of his own Reffin Rant, former WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on Dexter Lumis' involvement in JBL’s poker games on Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below. On comedy in wrestling:. “I love fun and comedy segments in wrestling as much as...
rajah.com

WWE News: Raw Talk Highlights, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)

-- Following the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, a fresh edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring The O.C., Becky Lynch, and more:. Bayley declares she will not face Becky Lynch anytime soon, Austin...
rajah.com

WWE NXT Tryout Underway Includes Former AEW, IMPACT & MLW Wrestlers

-- WWE's NXT brand is currently holding a tryout at the company's Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The event began yesterday and is expected to run for most of the week. Notable names who are taking part include former AEW star Kylie Rae, former MLW star KC Navarro as well as former IMPACT/ROH star Vinny Marseglia.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

The Usos Top PWI 500 Tag-Teams List For 2022

The Bloodline features the greatest duo in the game today. Jimmy and Jey Uso have topped the PWI Top 500 list for the first time in their careers, as The Usos came in number one on the 2022 list released by the long-running pro wrestling publication. After coming in at...
rajah.com

Additional NXT Deadline Go-Home Show Preview (Video)

Tonights NXT Deadline go-home edition of NXT is going to be "wild." On Tuesday eveing, mens and womens Wild Card Triple Threat Qualifying Matches will be contested, and the winners of each match will earn their way into the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday's NXT Deadline event:. NXT airs...
rajah.com

Ric Flair Comments On His New Peacock Documentary: "It's Spot On & Emotional"

"The Nature Boy" is gearing up for the release of his new Peacock documentary. Ahead of the release of his new documentary, "WOOOOOO! Becoming Ric Flair," the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on his official podcast, "To Be The Man" about the special scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Monday, December 26, 2022.
rajah.com

WWE NXT Results (12/6/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge wild card matches for the upcoming NXT Deadline special event. For the men, there is Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase, which will start things off. For the women, Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy