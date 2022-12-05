ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vea' Barksdale
6d ago

I'm Catholic but I follow the word of God not the word of these weak hypocritical men of the cloth after all they're only human and in trying to be godlike they're bound to fail.... and look at the damage they've Left behind for centuries because at one time in the Catholic Church priest had wives so did the bishops so these guys are trying to do the impossible 🧐🤨

Guest
5d ago

I am also Catholic and believe in God and his word. Tho I do wish the priests were able to be married it would make their lives better and would be able to relate to relationships especially if you need to be counseled

