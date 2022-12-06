Read full article on original website
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
Economists think inflation has peaked. Main Street is preparing for more pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, more than expected, despite hopes that inflation is cooling
The producer price index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. A 38% surge in wholesale vegetable prices helped push the food index up by 3.3%, offsetting an identical 3.3% decline in energy costs.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
Turkey is stopping oil not under Russian sanctions, raising global energy market supply concerns
All but one of the roughly 20 loaded crude tankers recently waiting to cross through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait were carrying Kazakh-origin oil, which is not under a Russian oil price cap policy. Tanker congestion is estimated to be holding up over 20 million barrels of oil equaling $1.2 billion. On...
From Disney to Target to Boeing, retirement is a thing of the past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
China, Saudi Arabia stress importance of oil market stability as Xi visits Riyadh
Crude oil partners China and Saudi Arabia stressed "balance and stability in the world oil markets" in a joint statement. Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is strengthening ties with China at a time of strained relations with the U.S. China and...
China's yuan could get a boost as Covid measures ease, says BK Asset Management
The Chinese offshore and onshore yuan strengthened past the 7 level against the U.S. dollar for the first time since September. Kathy Lien of BK Asset Management said the Chinese currency could strengthen even further to 6.8 against the U.S. dollar. The Chinese yuan significantly strengthened in the past few...
ETF Battles: Which Bond ETF is the Right Choice for Investors?
It's an audience requested triple-header heavyweight bout between bond market ETFs from Blackrock (AGG) and Vanguard (BND and BLV).
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Lockerbie: mid-air blast led to worldwide probe
Just after 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York was blown apart over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing all 259 people on board. Detectives identified the fibres of clothing used to surround the Semtex and traced them to Malta where, they believe, a Libyan checked in the suitcase full of explosives that was eventually placed aboard Flight 103 in Frankfurt.
Santa Claus rallies are a 'meaningful' trend, says financial advisor: What one could mean for investors this year
U.S. stocks often rise around the holidays, a trend known as the "Santa Claus rally." The period encompasses seven trading days: the last five days of the year and first two of the new year. The S&P 500 Index was up an average 1.3% a year over those seven days...
President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey
Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.
Workers around the world say this is the best U.S. city for expats
Around the world, people agree that the best U.S. city to try living and working abroad is Miami, Florida. The South Florida beach and nightlife destination ranks 12th out of 50 global cities as being a top place for expats to live and work abroad, according to a survey of more than 12,000 respondents from InterNations, an online expat community with more than 4.5 million global members.
European markets close higher with China reopening, economic outlook in focus
LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday, as investors hope for a Chinese economic recovery as Covid-19 curbs are relaxed, while assessing the prospects for a global recession. European markets. U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses Friday as worries over continued rate hikes persisted. After a relatively muted...
Digging into the finer details of the financials
Laying out the charts for the financials. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
Why stocks aren't down even more on Friday's hot inflation report
Wall Street says a recession is coming. One investment pro names her favorite stocks to tough it out.
Market forecaster Jim Bianco expects price relief, two years after his inflation comeback call
Jim Bianco of Bianco Research breaks down what's next for the market. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
The 10 best cities for finding a remote job that pays $100,000 or more―they're not all on the coasts
If you're looking to land a remote job that pays at least six figures, you might want to target your search to companies that are headquartered in certain zip codes. True remote jobs are hard to find. FlexJobs found that about 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a specific region, country, state or city.
