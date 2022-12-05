Read full article on original website
jambroadcasting.com
A reminder to “Buckle Up” sign unveiled at Kerrville Tivy High School
Kerrville’s Tivy High School held a “Buckle Up” sign ceremony Monday In memory of Tivy High School student and varsity football player David Palestrant who lost his life in an automobile accident in October 2021. David Palestrant was ejected during a roll-over accident on Interstate 10, and police reports state that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DWI.
Jury Awards Settlement in Plane Crash Case
A jury has awarded $12.1 million to the families of those killed in a 2019 plane crash which occurred in April, 2019. The six people aboard the twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 perished after it crashed roughly six miles northwest of the Kerrville Municipal Airport at 9 AM on April 22, 2019.
Federal Authorities Charge Comfort Man
Federal authorities in Massachusetts are accusing a Texas man of threatening to kill a Boston doctor who provides care to transgender children. Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, was charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats and arrested on December 2. According to charging documents, Lindner called the Boston-based...
