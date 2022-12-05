Kerrville’s Tivy High School held a “Buckle Up” sign ceremony Monday In memory of Tivy High School student and varsity football player David Palestrant who lost his life in an automobile accident in October 2021. David Palestrant was ejected during a roll-over accident on Interstate 10, and police reports state that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DWI.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO