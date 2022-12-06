Read full article on original website
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder
In the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Raiders, Connor Shelton committed a mindless penalty. It cost his Los Angeles Rams a realistic chance at three points and for a while, seemed like it could cost them any hope of tying or winning the game. Fortunately for Shelton, he was one-upped later Read more... The post Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can still earn AFC wild card spot after heartbreaking Rams loss
The Raiders' disappointing roller coaster of a first season under coach Josh McDaniels continued in Thursday night's shocking upset loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas is nos 5-8 overall after Week 14 and fading in the NFL playoff picture. If the Raiders fall short of earning their...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Caleb Williams had great line for his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists
Caleb Williams gave a lengthy speech on Saturday night after winning the Heisman Trophy that included a great line for his fellow finalists. The USC Trojans quarterback won the Heisman Trophy easily over the other three finalists. But he recognizes they all have something he doesn’t: a chance to win the national championship.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Notable Wizards player wants out of Washington?
One well-known NBA player may be trying to get out of the nation’s capital. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus spoke this week with an NBA source who said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is seeking a move from the team. “He wants out,” the source was quoted as saying...
Patriots Ex-OC Charlie Weis: ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
Weis, who coordinated the Patriots offense to three Super Bowl victories in his tenure believes that their current problems are neither the fault of Mac Jones nor Matt Patricia.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet
Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk
Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Did Cardinals DC Vance Joseph take a shot at Patriots' offensive play-calling?
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph clearly doesn’t mind telling it like it is, and he made a point to do so when speaking about the New England Patriots offense on Thursday. “It’s like a defensive guy is calling the offense,” Joseph said. “It’s like a defensive guy would...
Bill Belichick was very pleased with 1 big World Cup upset
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in a good mood Friday thanks to one major FIFA World Cup upset. Croatia beat favored Brazil in a penalty shootout Friday, sending the nation to the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. This was evidently a massive deal for Belichick, who arrived on the practice field after the end of the shootout in a chipper mood.
Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass
Another NFL Sunday, another weekend the Mahomes family dominated Twitter. First, Patrick Mahomes threw an unreal touchdown pass to Jerick... The post Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass appeared first on Outsider.
Lions reportedly have surprising stance on Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions have made some big improvements in their second season under Dan Campbell. Some people feel they are a franchise quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, but they apparently have no plans to search for one. The Lions view Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future,...
Odell Beckham Jr. explains why he wouldn’t play this regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back in Arizona after making several free agent visits in recent weeks. He’s said to be deciding between the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, but nothing has been finalized to date. And it may not be for quite some time.
College RB grabs fan’s beer after scoring touchdown
There have been many legendary touchdown celebrations in recent years, but Sacramento State running back Marcus Fulcher took the cake on Friday night. Or perhaps more accurately, he took the beer. After a 35-yard touchdown scamper, Fulcher reached into the stands and grabbed a beer from a fan. He took...
