Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news

Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder

In the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Raiders, Connor Shelton committed a mindless penalty. It cost his Los Angeles Rams a realistic chance at three points and for a while, seemed like it could cost them any hope of tying or winning the game. Fortunately for Shelton, he was one-upped later Read more... The post Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet

Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
COLORADO STATE
Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk

Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
Bill Belichick was very pleased with 1 big World Cup upset

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in a good mood Friday thanks to one major FIFA World Cup upset. Croatia beat favored Brazil in a penalty shootout Friday, sending the nation to the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. This was evidently a massive deal for Belichick, who arrived on the practice field after the end of the shootout in a chipper mood.
New York City, NY
