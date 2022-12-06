Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams had great line for his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists
Caleb Williams gave a lengthy speech on Saturday night after winning the Heisman Trophy that included a great line for his fellow finalists. The USC Trojans quarterback won the Heisman Trophy easily over the other three finalists. But he recognizes they all have something he doesn’t: a chance to win the national championship.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet
Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
49ers injuries: DL Kevin Givens questionable to return vs. Bucs
The 49ers are already dealing with injuries in their game against the Buccaneers. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens went down on their first defensive series and he’s listed as questionable to return with a knee injury. Givens was shown on the TV broadcast being taken off the field on a...
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?
Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The...
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk
Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.
NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 14.
Bill Belichick was very pleased with 1 big World Cup upset
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in a good mood Friday thanks to one major FIFA World Cup upset. Croatia beat favored Brazil in a penalty shootout Friday, sending the nation to the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. This was evidently a massive deal for Belichick, who arrived on the practice field after the end of the shootout in a chipper mood.
College RB grabs fan’s beer after scoring touchdown
There have been many legendary touchdown celebrations in recent years, but Sacramento State running back Marcus Fulcher took the cake on Friday night. Or perhaps more accurately, he took the beer. After a 35-yard touchdown scamper, Fulcher reached into the stands and grabbed a beer from a fan. He took...
Notable Wizards player wants out of Washington?
One well-known NBA player may be trying to get out of the nation’s capital. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus spoke this week with an NBA source who said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is seeking a move from the team. “He wants out,” the source was quoted as saying...
Deshaun Watson makes admission about return to Houston
The Cleveland Browns won in Deshaun Watson’s first game as starting quarterback, but Watson was willing to admit that the entire occasion was not necessarily what he had been expecting. Watson’s debut came in Houston against the Texans, the team where he spent his first five seasons of his...
Lions reportedly have surprising stance on Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions have made some big improvements in their second season under Dan Campbell. Some people feel they are a franchise quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, but they apparently have no plans to search for one. The Lions view Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future,...
Odell Beckham Jr. explains why he wouldn’t play this regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back in Arizona after making several free agent visits in recent weeks. He’s said to be deciding between the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, but nothing has been finalized to date. And it may not be for quite some time.
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Bucs fans not happy with Byron Leftwich over press conference answers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were not happy with Byron Leftwich after hearing what the offensive coordinator had to say on Thursday. The Bucs are 6-6 and have barely squeezed out two of their last four wins. They needed late comebacks to beat the Rams in Week 9 and the Saints in Week 13. The Bucs’ offense has not scored more than 22 points in a game since Week 4.
Kirk Cousins, Vikings players loved ‘Lil Kirko’ fan in chains
Minnesota Vikings players are loving the young Kirk Cousins look-alike fan who attended the team’s recent games. Cousins went viral after leading his Vikings to a win over his former team Washington in Week 9. Cousins was seen dancing shirtless on the team plane, with a bunch of chains around his neck.
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado still salty towards Chris Paul
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has no love lost for Chris Paul. Alvarado’s Pelicans were eliminated by CP3’s Phoenix Suns in six games of the first round of the playoffs last season. During the series, a rivalry between the two guards developed. Chris Paul came under fire for kicking Alvarado in the groin.
Trae Young blasted by Hall of Fame NBA coach
One Hall of Fame head coach likes Trae Young about as much as the city of New York does. Retired ex-NBA coach George Karl appeared Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio and went in on the Atlanta Hawks star Young. Karl was set off by the recent incident in which Young reportedly skipped a game after an exchange with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.
