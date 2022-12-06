ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet

Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
COLORADO STATE
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
Stetson Bennett responds to Hendon Hooker Heisman Trophy talk

Stetson Bennett on Friday answered a question from the media about some of the hate he has faced for being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Bennett is one of the four finalists invited to New York City for Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Some fans felt Bennett was an undeserved finalist and that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should have been there. One fan even appeared to have paid a Twitter bot farm to disseminate complaints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bill Belichick was very pleased with 1 big World Cup upset

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in a good mood Friday thanks to one major FIFA World Cup upset. Croatia beat favored Brazil in a penalty shootout Friday, sending the nation to the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. This was evidently a massive deal for Belichick, who arrived on the practice field after the end of the shootout in a chipper mood.
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bucs fans not happy with Byron Leftwich over press conference answers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were not happy with Byron Leftwich after hearing what the offensive coordinator had to say on Thursday. The Bucs are 6-6 and have barely squeezed out two of their last four wins. They needed late comebacks to beat the Rams in Week 9 and the Saints in Week 13. The Bucs’ offense has not scored more than 22 points in a game since Week 4.
TAMPA, FL
Trae Young blasted by Hall of Fame NBA coach

One Hall of Fame head coach likes Trae Young about as much as the city of New York does. Retired ex-NBA coach George Karl appeared Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio and went in on the Atlanta Hawks star Young. Karl was set off by the recent incident in which Young reportedly skipped a game after an exchange with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.
ATLANTA, GA
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

