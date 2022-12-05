Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Dwain Jenkins, D’Wanye’ Winfield talk Lutcher vs. North DeSoto championship
METAIRIE (WGNO) — Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs’ Division 2 non-select state title game against North DeSoto. The 6-seeded Bulldogs face 4-seeded North DeSoto at noon on Saturday in the Caesars...
The Community News
Historic powerhouses to clash in state semis
Two of the most historic Texas high school football programs ever will clash for the first time Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas as the Aledo Bearcats (12-2) and the Longview Lobos meet in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Aledo has more state championships (10) than any program...
jambroadcasting.com
A reminder to “Buckle Up” sign unveiled at Kerrville Tivy High School
Kerrville’s Tivy High School held a “Buckle Up” sign ceremony Monday In memory of Tivy High School student and varsity football player David Palestrant who lost his life in an automobile accident in October 2021. David Palestrant was ejected during a roll-over accident on Interstate 10, and police reports state that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DWI.
KSLA
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
KSLA
13-year-old child missing in Shreveport
KSLA
UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
magic1029fm.com
2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana
2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Man Arrested in Shreveport Wins Award Against Hertz Rental Cars
Hertz Rental Car Company is settling a massive lawsuit to the tune of nearly $170 million dollars. This dispute centers on claims from customers who say they were wrongly accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. More than 300 customers filed complaints. More than 300 claims were filed against the...
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Shreveport’s Newest Dog Park Set to Fully Open Soon
The newest dog park in Shreveport broke-ground and began it's construction earlier this year in March. Crews have been working tirelessly to get the new dog park in Southern Hills in tip-top shape so your pups can have a nice, clean, and safe place to play. The area for small...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
q973radio.com
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman
A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport. The accident happened on Highway 169 at around 9:19 p.m. A southbound Hyundai driver crossed the center line and struck a dually truck with two people inside.
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
