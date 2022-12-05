The White Lotus season two has finally come to its fatal end, but I already knew who would meet their untimely death in the season finale … sort of.No, it’s not because I have The White Lotus creator Mike White on speed dial; although, I do know someone who knows someone who was in School of Rock. Don’t we all? And no, I didn’t receive an advance screening of the finale, nor did I give executives at HBO Max an offer they couldn’t refuse (obligatory The Godfather reference, more on that later).It’s because my entire feed has been inundated...

28 MINUTES AGO