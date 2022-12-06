ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Nuggets 115, Jazz 110

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is defended by Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Utah Jazz in the second half during an NBA game at Ball Arena on December 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Jeff Green #32 of the Denver Nuggets is defended by Rudy Gay #22 of the Utah Jazz during an NBA game at Ball Arena on December 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets is defended by Malik Beasley #5 of the Utah Jazz in the second half during an NBA game at Ball Arena...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jokic, Murray pour in the points as Nuggets pull away from Jazz late

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in his 80th career triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets held off the undermanned Utah Jazz 115-110 on Saturday night.Jamal Murray added 30 points for the Nuggets, who scored the final five to finally put away a Utah team missing four of its top six scorers."If you want to guard him 1-on-1, he's going to score," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic. "If you want to double-team him and put two on him, he's going to find the open man. Now, the question becomes, 'Can we make the open shot?'"Against...
DENVER, CO
Bakersfield Californian

SACRAMENTO STATE 76, LONG BEACH STATE 74

Percentages: FG .477, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Tsohonis 2-4, Rotegaard 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Polynice 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Polynice). Turnovers: 10 (Murray 5, George 2, Hunter, L.Traore, Tsohonis). Steals: 11 (George 4, A.Traore 2, L.Traore 2, Murray 2, Hunter). Technical...
LONG BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DEPAUL 91, UTEP 70

Percentages: FG .481, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McKinney 2-4, Hardy 2-5, Dos Anjos 1-3, Zachery 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Solomon 2, Dos Anjos). Turnovers: 12 (Hardy 3, McKinney 3, Kalu 2, Dos Anjos, Givance, Hamilton, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Kalu 2, Dos Anjos,...
EL PASO, TX
Bakersfield Californian

EASTERN KENTUCKY 140, BOYCE 79

Percentages: FG .443, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Madeira 4-6, Doss 3-3, Ty.Nauert 3-4, Quinley 1-2, Stone 1-3, Epifano 0-1, Judd 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wolfe 0-1, Torres 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Madeira 7, Epifano 4, Quinley 4, Torres 4, Judd 2,...
RICHMOND, KY
Bakersfield Californian

BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
PROVO, UT
Bakersfield Californian

WESTERN KENTUCKY 64, WRIGHT STATE 60

Percentages: FG .403, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Noel 1-1, Davis 1-3, Huibregtse 1-4, Norris 0-1, Sisley 0-1, Calvin 0-2, Finke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Braun 2, Noel 2). Turnovers: 13 (Calvin 3, Davis 3, Finke 3, Noel 3, Braun). Steals: 4 (Davis...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bakersfield Californian

BOSTON UNIVERSITY 72, MARIST 70

Percentages: FG .414, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Whyte 5-7, Brittain-Watts 4-4, Morales 2-3, Jones 1-3, Tate 0-2, Tynen 0-2, Harper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Morales). Turnovers: 10 (Chimezie 2, Whyte 2, Brewster, Brittain-Watts, Harper, Morales, Tate, Tynen). Steals: 3 (Harper 2,...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

WEST VIRGINIA 81, UAB 70

Percentages: FG .474, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 1-3, Gaines 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison, L.Brewer). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 7, Gaines 4, Buffen 3, Ja.Davis 2, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Buffen 2, E.Johnson, Jemison, T.Brewer, Walker). Technical...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bakersfield Californian

Johnson and New Orleans host Portland

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth...
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 113, Toronto 109

TORONTO (109) Anunoby 2-7 8-9 12, Siakam 13-27 8-9 36, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 3-7 0-0 6, VanVleet 5-14 7-9 19, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Boucher 3-10 3-4 10, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 20, Birch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-85 27-33 109. ORLANDO (113) Banchero 8-11 6-7 23, Bol...
ORLANDO, FL
Bakersfield Californian

MONTANA STATE 82, OMAHA 54

Percentages: FG .420, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Jungers 1-1, F.Fidler 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Sutton 0-1, White 0-1, Osburn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brougham). Turnovers: 17 (Osburn 3, Sutton 3, White 3, Brougham 2, Jungers 2, Arop, F.Fidler, Glover, Marshall). Steals: 4 (Brougham...
OMAHA, NE
Bakersfield Californian

GRAMBLING STATE 64, VANDERBILT 62

Percentages: FG .390, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Cotton 3-9, Christon 2-4, J.Smith 1-1, Cowart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Christon, Gordon, J.Smith, Lamin). Turnovers: 7 (Cotton 3, Cowart 2, J.Smith, Murrell). Steals: 10 (Cotton 3, Cowart 3, Christon 2, Lamin, Munford). Technical Fouls:...
GRAMBLING, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Arizona plays Philadelphia after Crouse's 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-13-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Philadelphia Flyers after Lawson Crouse's two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Coyotes' 4-3 win. Arizona is 7-13-4 overall and 2-2-1 at home. The Coyotes...
