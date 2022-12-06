Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in his 80th career triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets held off the undermanned Utah Jazz 115-110 on Saturday night.Jamal Murray added 30 points for the Nuggets, who scored the final five to finally put away a Utah team missing four of its top six scorers."If you want to guard him 1-on-1, he's going to score," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic. "If you want to double-team him and put two on him, he's going to find the open man. Now, the question becomes, 'Can we make the open shot?'"Against...

DENVER, CO ・ 19 MINUTES AGO