Starkville Daily News
Support grows for MSU team at home games
It’s that kind of support that has already made Humphrey Coliseum one of the more exciting places for women’s basketball this season. Despite the fact that one game didn’t have any fans at all due to tornadoes in the area, the Bulldogs have hosted the 10th largest attendance in the country in the non-conference schedule and they are No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.
Starkville Daily News
Third-quarter spark leads Jackets to victory
Winning is contagious at Starkville High and the basketball players seeing the football team on the court with Mayor Lynn Spruill, Alderman Henry Vaughn and the administration at the school celebrating a title likely only made the team hungrier. After a slow start against the Falcons, the Yellow Jackets got a lift from their bench and ran away from the rival with a 79-65 victory.
Starkville Daily News
Lady Jackets pick up 7-0 district soccer win
The Lady Jackets could have felt a little sorry for themselves after ra 5-0 loss to Oxford earlier this week and come out flat, or they could be determined not to let that performance against Oxford repeat itself against Grenada. Starkville head coach Rafa Costa got his answer in the...
Starkville Daily News
East Webster sweeps rival Eupora on basketball court
MABEN – East Webster coach Jon Ginn has watched as his team has been close early in the season and has been confident that its time would be coming. Against the biggest rival in Eupora, the team was pretty cohesive. A dominant first half laid the foundation for a...
Starkville Daily News
Nicholson to step down as Starkville Academy athletic director
After serving in that position since 2018, Chase Nicholson informed the school on Friday that he would be stepping down. He will continue to be the head football coach of the Volunteers and teach at the school, but he will no longer be the athletic director after June of 2023.
