Saturday's Scores
South Grand Prairie, Texas 55, Riverdale Baptist 51. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WESTERN KENTUCKY 64, WRIGHT STATE 60
Percentages: FG .403, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Noel 1-1, Davis 1-3, Huibregtse 1-4, Norris 0-1, Sisley 0-1, Calvin 0-2, Finke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Braun 2, Noel 2). Turnovers: 13 (Calvin 3, Davis 3, Finke 3, Noel 3, Braun). Steals: 4 (Davis...
SACRAMENTO STATE 76, LONG BEACH STATE 74
Percentages: FG .477, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Tsohonis 2-4, Rotegaard 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Polynice 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Polynice). Turnovers: 10 (Murray 5, George 2, Hunter, L.Traore, Tsohonis). Steals: 11 (George 4, A.Traore 2, L.Traore 2, Murray 2, Hunter). Technical...
Walker leads UAB against West Virginia after 30-point outing
UAB Blazers (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after Jordan Walker scored 30 points in UAB's 76-68 win over the South Alabama Jaguars. The Mountaineers are...
WEST VIRGINIA 81, UAB 70
Percentages: FG .474, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 1-3, Gaines 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison, L.Brewer). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 7, Gaines 4, Buffen 3, Ja.Davis 2, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Buffen 2, E.Johnson, Jemison, T.Brewer, Walker). Technical...
BOSTON UNIVERSITY 72, MARIST 70
Percentages: FG .414, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Whyte 5-7, Brittain-Watts 4-4, Morales 2-3, Jones 1-3, Tate 0-2, Tynen 0-2, Harper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Morales). Turnovers: 10 (Chimezie 2, Whyte 2, Brewster, Brittain-Watts, Harper, Morales, Tate, Tynen). Steals: 3 (Harper 2,...
MONTANA STATE 82, OMAHA 54
Percentages: FG .420, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Jungers 1-1, F.Fidler 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Sutton 0-1, White 0-1, Osburn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brougham). Turnovers: 17 (Osburn 3, Sutton 3, White 3, Brougham 2, Jungers 2, Arop, F.Fidler, Glover, Marshall). Steals: 4 (Brougham...
Miami Heat Sign A Player And Waive A Player
The Miami Heat have signed Orlando Robinson and waived Dru Smith.
GRAMBLING STATE 64, VANDERBILT 62
Percentages: FG .390, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Cotton 3-9, Christon 2-4, J.Smith 1-1, Cowart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Christon, Gordon, J.Smith, Lamin). Turnovers: 7 (Cotton 3, Cowart 2, J.Smith, Murrell). Steals: 10 (Cotton 3, Cowart 3, Christon 2, Lamin, Munford). Technical Fouls:...
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
DEPAUL 91, UTEP 70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McKinney 2-4, Hardy 2-5, Dos Anjos 1-3, Zachery 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Solomon 2, Dos Anjos). Turnovers: 12 (Hardy 3, McKinney 3, Kalu 2, Dos Anjos, Givance, Hamilton, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Kalu 2, Dos Anjos,...
FORDHAM 77, BINGHAMTON 62
Percentages: FG .379, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Falko 2-4, Petcash 1-6, Harried 0-1, Hinckson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson). Turnovers: 17 (Akuwovo 3, Balogun 3, Gibson 3, Falko 2, Harried 2, Hinckson 2, Petcash, Stewart). Steals: 7 (Falko 2, Gibson 2, Hinckson...
Johnson and New Orleans host Portland
New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth...
E. Kentucky 140, Boyce 79
BOYCE (0-2) Wolfe 0-2 0-0 0, Ty.Nauert 5-8 2-2 15, Shaw 1-4 3-4 5, Madeira 6-12 2-2 18, Quinley 1-5 1-2 4, Epifano 3-7 0-0 6, Doss 3-5 0-0 9, Stone 4-6 1-2 10, Tr.Nauert 2-2 1-3 5, Torres 0-3 1-2 1, Smith 2-4 2-2 6, Judd 0-2 0-0 0, Schippert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 13-19 79.
