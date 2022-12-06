Read full article on original website
Orlando 113, Toronto 109
TORONTO (109) Anunoby 2-7 8-9 12, Siakam 13-27 8-9 36, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 3-7 0-0 6, VanVleet 5-14 7-9 19, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Boucher 3-10 3-4 10, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 20, Birch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-85 27-33 109. ORLANDO (113) Banchero 8-11 6-7 23, Bol...
Oregon 78, Nevada 65
NEVADA (8-3) Coleman 3-6 0-0 7, D.Williams 3-11 0-0 6, Baker 2-7 1-1 5, Blackshear 5-14 10-10 20, Lucas 5-13 3-3 16, Davidson 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 1-4 0-0 3, Pettigrew 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 22-66 14-14 65. OREGON (5-5) Guerrier 7-13 7-8 26, Dante 4-8 3-4 11, Richardson 7-12...
SACRAMENTO STATE 76, LONG BEACH STATE 74
Percentages: FG .477, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Tsohonis 2-4, Rotegaard 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Polynice 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Polynice). Turnovers: 10 (Murray 5, George 2, Hunter, L.Traore, Tsohonis). Steals: 11 (George 4, A.Traore 2, L.Traore 2, Murray 2, Hunter). Technical...
Montana St. 82, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-8) F.Fidler 3-9 2-2 9, Sutton 4-9 2-2 10, Brougham 1-2 2-4 4, Osburn 0-4 0-0 0, White 2-7 0-0 4, Marshall 6-10 1-1 14, Jungers 3-4 1-2 8, Glover 1-3 1-2 3, Arop 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-1 0-0 0, Frickenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-13 54.
WEST VIRGINIA 81, UAB 70
Percentages: FG .474, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 1-3, Gaines 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison, L.Brewer). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 7, Gaines 4, Buffen 3, Ja.Davis 2, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Buffen 2, E.Johnson, Jemison, T.Brewer, Walker). Technical...
W. Kentucky 64, Wright St. 60
WRIGHT ST. (5-5) Noel 2-4 2-2 7, Braun 6-8 1-2 13, Davis 5-15 0-0 11, Finke 2-8 0-0 4, Norris 1-4 0-0 2, Calvin 10-21 0-0 20, Huibregtse 1-4 0-0 3, Sisley 0-2 0-0 0, Welage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 3-4 60. W. KENTUCKY (8-1) Hamilton 2-8 0-0 5,...
BOSTON UNIVERSITY 72, MARIST 70
Percentages: FG .414, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Whyte 5-7, Brittain-Watts 4-4, Morales 2-3, Jones 1-3, Tate 0-2, Tynen 0-2, Harper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Morales). Turnovers: 10 (Chimezie 2, Whyte 2, Brewster, Brittain-Watts, Harper, Morales, Tate, Tynen). Steals: 3 (Harper 2,...
Bulls And Hawks Injury Reports
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.
DEPAUL 91, UTEP 70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McKinney 2-4, Hardy 2-5, Dos Anjos 1-3, Zachery 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Solomon 2, Dos Anjos). Turnovers: 12 (Hardy 3, McKinney 3, Kalu 2, Dos Anjos, Givance, Hamilton, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Kalu 2, Dos Anjos,...
Virginia Celebrates 40th Anniversary of "The Game of the Decade"
On December 11th, 1982, Ralph Sampson and Patrick Ewing clashed in one of the most memorable college basketball games of all time
Auburn football lands commitments of 3-star DB Colton Hood, OT Tyler Johnson
AUBURN — Sunday was a busy day for Auburn football. The Tigers got the first two commitments of the Hugh Freeze era on the Plains. Tyler Johnson, a three-star offensive tackle from Louisiana who was previously committed to Texas Tech, was the first to announce his intentions via Twitter. "Thank you to all the...
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
EASTERN KENTUCKY 140, BOYCE 79
Percentages: FG .443, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Madeira 4-6, Doss 3-3, Ty.Nauert 3-4, Quinley 1-2, Stone 1-3, Epifano 0-1, Judd 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wolfe 0-1, Torres 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Madeira 7, Epifano 4, Quinley 4, Torres 4, Judd 2,...
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
