Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 113, Toronto 109

TORONTO (109) Anunoby 2-7 8-9 12, Siakam 13-27 8-9 36, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 3-7 0-0 6, VanVleet 5-14 7-9 19, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Boucher 3-10 3-4 10, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 20, Birch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-85 27-33 109. ORLANDO (113) Banchero 8-11 6-7 23, Bol...
ORLANDO, FL
Oregon 78, Nevada 65

NEVADA (8-3) Coleman 3-6 0-0 7, D.Williams 3-11 0-0 6, Baker 2-7 1-1 5, Blackshear 5-14 10-10 20, Lucas 5-13 3-3 16, Davidson 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 1-4 0-0 3, Pettigrew 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 22-66 14-14 65. OREGON (5-5) Guerrier 7-13 7-8 26, Dante 4-8 3-4 11, Richardson 7-12...
EUGENE, OR
SACRAMENTO STATE 76, LONG BEACH STATE 74

Percentages: FG .477, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Tsohonis 2-4, Rotegaard 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Polynice 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Polynice). Turnovers: 10 (Murray 5, George 2, Hunter, L.Traore, Tsohonis). Steals: 11 (George 4, A.Traore 2, L.Traore 2, Murray 2, Hunter). Technical...
LONG BEACH, CA
Montana St. 82, Omaha 54

OMAHA (3-8) F.Fidler 3-9 2-2 9, Sutton 4-9 2-2 10, Brougham 1-2 2-4 4, Osburn 0-4 0-0 0, White 2-7 0-0 4, Marshall 6-10 1-1 14, Jungers 3-4 1-2 8, Glover 1-3 1-2 3, Arop 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-1 0-0 0, Frickenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-13 54.
OMAHA, NE
WEST VIRGINIA 81, UAB 70

Percentages: FG .474, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 1-3, Gaines 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison, L.Brewer). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 7, Gaines 4, Buffen 3, Ja.Davis 2, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Buffen 2, E.Johnson, Jemison, T.Brewer, Walker). Technical...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
W. Kentucky 64, Wright St. 60

WRIGHT ST. (5-5) Noel 2-4 2-2 7, Braun 6-8 1-2 13, Davis 5-15 0-0 11, Finke 2-8 0-0 4, Norris 1-4 0-0 2, Calvin 10-21 0-0 20, Huibregtse 1-4 0-0 3, Sisley 0-2 0-0 0, Welage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 3-4 60. W. KENTUCKY (8-1) Hamilton 2-8 0-0 5,...
FAIRBORN, OH
BOSTON UNIVERSITY 72, MARIST 70

Percentages: FG .414, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Whyte 5-7, Brittain-Watts 4-4, Morales 2-3, Jones 1-3, Tate 0-2, Tynen 0-2, Harper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Morales). Turnovers: 10 (Chimezie 2, Whyte 2, Brewster, Brittain-Watts, Harper, Morales, Tate, Tynen). Steals: 3 (Harper 2,...
BOSTON, MA
DEPAUL 91, UTEP 70

Percentages: FG .481, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McKinney 2-4, Hardy 2-5, Dos Anjos 1-3, Zachery 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Solomon 2, Dos Anjos). Turnovers: 12 (Hardy 3, McKinney 3, Kalu 2, Dos Anjos, Givance, Hamilton, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Kalu 2, Dos Anjos,...
EL PASO, TX
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
PROVO, UT
EASTERN KENTUCKY 140, BOYCE 79

Percentages: FG .443, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Madeira 4-6, Doss 3-3, Ty.Nauert 3-4, Quinley 1-2, Stone 1-3, Epifano 0-1, Judd 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wolfe 0-1, Torres 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Madeira 7, Epifano 4, Quinley 4, Torres 4, Judd 2,...
RICHMOND, KY

