Bakersfield Californian

SACRAMENTO STATE 76, LONG BEACH STATE 74

Percentages: FG .477, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Tsohonis 2-4, Rotegaard 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Polynice 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Polynice). Turnovers: 10 (Murray 5, George 2, Hunter, L.Traore, Tsohonis). Steals: 11 (George 4, A.Traore 2, L.Traore 2, Murray 2, Hunter). Technical...
LONG BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BOSTON UNIVERSITY 72, MARIST 70

Percentages: FG .414, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Whyte 5-7, Brittain-Watts 4-4, Morales 2-3, Jones 1-3, Tate 0-2, Tynen 0-2, Harper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Morales). Turnovers: 10 (Chimezie 2, Whyte 2, Brewster, Brittain-Watts, Harper, Morales, Tate, Tynen). Steals: 3 (Harper 2,...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

MONTANA STATE 82, OMAHA 54

Percentages: FG .420, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Jungers 1-1, F.Fidler 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Sutton 0-1, White 0-1, Osburn 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brougham). Turnovers: 17 (Osburn 3, Sutton 3, White 3, Brougham 2, Jungers 2, Arop, F.Fidler, Glover, Marshall). Steals: 4 (Brougham...
OMAHA, NE
Bakersfield Californian

WESTERN KENTUCKY 64, WRIGHT STATE 60

Percentages: FG .403, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Noel 1-1, Davis 1-3, Huibregtse 1-4, Norris 0-1, Sisley 0-1, Calvin 0-2, Finke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Braun 2, Noel 2). Turnovers: 13 (Calvin 3, Davis 3, Finke 3, Noel 3, Braun). Steals: 4 (Davis...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bakersfield Californian

WEST VIRGINIA 81, UAB 70

Percentages: FG .474, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 1-3, Gaines 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison, L.Brewer). Turnovers: 19 (Walker 7, Gaines 4, Buffen 3, Ja.Davis 2, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Buffen 2, E.Johnson, Jemison, T.Brewer, Walker). Technical...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bakersfield Californian

EASTERN KENTUCKY 140, BOYCE 79

Percentages: FG .443, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Madeira 4-6, Doss 3-3, Ty.Nauert 3-4, Quinley 1-2, Stone 1-3, Epifano 0-1, Judd 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wolfe 0-1, Torres 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Madeira 7, Epifano 4, Quinley 4, Torres 4, Judd 2,...
RICHMOND, KY
Bakersfield Californian

FORDHAM 77, BINGHAMTON 62

Percentages: FG .379, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Falko 2-4, Petcash 1-6, Harried 0-1, Hinckson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson). Turnovers: 17 (Akuwovo 3, Balogun 3, Gibson 3, Falko 2, Harried 2, Hinckson 2, Petcash, Stewart). Steals: 7 (Falko 2, Gibson 2, Hinckson...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Bakersfield Californian

GRAMBLING STATE 64, VANDERBILT 62

Percentages: FG .390, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Cotton 3-9, Christon 2-4, J.Smith 1-1, Cowart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Christon, Gordon, J.Smith, Lamin). Turnovers: 7 (Cotton 3, Cowart 2, J.Smith, Murrell). Steals: 10 (Cotton 3, Cowart 3, Christon 2, Lamin, Munford). Technical Fouls:...
GRAMBLING, LA
Bakersfield Californian

DEPAUL 91, UTEP 70

Percentages: FG .481, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McKinney 2-4, Hardy 2-5, Dos Anjos 1-3, Zachery 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Solomon 2, Dos Anjos). Turnovers: 12 (Hardy 3, McKinney 3, Kalu 2, Dos Anjos, Givance, Hamilton, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Kalu 2, Dos Anjos,...
EL PASO, TX
Bakersfield Californian

BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
PROVO, UT
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 121, Charlotte 102

Percentages: FG .441, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Randle 4-10, Quickley 3-7, McBride 2-4, Hartenstein 1-1, Barrett 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Grimes 1-4, Mykhailiuk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 3, Hartenstein 2, Grimes, Randle). Turnovers: 11 (Barrett 2, Brunson 2, Quickley 2, Randle 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Oregon 78, Nevada 65

NEVADA (8-3) Coleman 3-6 0-0 7, D.Williams 3-11 0-0 6, Baker 2-7 1-1 5, Blackshear 5-14 10-10 20, Lucas 5-13 3-3 16, Davidson 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 1-4 0-0 3, Pettigrew 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 22-66 14-14 65. OREGON (5-5) Guerrier 7-13 7-8 26, Dante 4-8 3-4 11, Richardson 7-12...
EUGENE, OR
Bakersfield Californian

Walker leads UAB against West Virginia after 30-point outing

UAB Blazers (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after Jordan Walker scored 30 points in UAB's 76-68 win over the South Alabama Jaguars. The Mountaineers are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bakersfield Californian

Orlando 113, Toronto 109

TORONTO (109) Anunoby 2-7 8-9 12, Siakam 13-27 8-9 36, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 3-7 0-0 6, VanVleet 5-14 7-9 19, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Boucher 3-10 3-4 10, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 20, Birch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-85 27-33 109. ORLANDO (113) Banchero 8-11 6-7 23, Bol...
ORLANDO, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Scores

Bakersfield Californian

Johnson and New Orleans host Portland

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth...
PORTLAND, OR

