Breakfast with Santa at VFW Post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- People of Grayson County came out Saturday morning to donate money towards the VFW Auxiliary group and enjoy a warm breakfast with Santa. The Auxiliary group consist of family members of any VFW member. "It warms my heart to see the kids and the little children's...
Angles of Care seeks extra help for annual toy drive
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Angles of Care Pediatric Health is asking for a little extra help for their annual toy drive next week. The healthcare provides home nursing and therapy services for medically fragile children in the Texoma region. For over a decade, they have hosted the "Calling All Angel's...
Family shares their Christmas village with Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Holbert's Christmas Village started in a family's home and soon took up their whole living room. Now it's the holiday highlight of First United Bank in Sherman. The bank celebrated Holbert's Christmas Village with a special lighting event on Thursday evening. The Holberts said they...
Wrapping party for Be a Santa to a Senior program
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The crowd at Sherman Senior Citizens Center was busy on Thursday afternoon wrapping gifts for less fortunate seniors. The program benefits seniors who don't have anyone during Christmas. This year there were 250 names for gifts. "It's the 17th year to do the Be a...
Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
Depot Nights and Christmas Lights in downtown Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Businesses in downtown Ardmore kept their doors open later Thursday evening for the first Depot Nights and Christmas Lights event of the season, presented by the Ardmore Main Street Authority and DOT Foods. "Customers can come downtown and eat and shop downtown, and they'll be entered to...
Love County school district seeks annexation
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
Don’t Let a Dental Emergency Put a Damper on Your Holiday Celebrations
Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/dont-let-a-dental-emergency-put-a-damper-on-your-holiday-celebrations/. The holidays are in full swing and most of us are rushing around trying to get everything done that needs our attention. Meanwhile, dental emergencies can crop up. Thankfully, our Family Dentistry of Frisco team offers same-day treatment with same-day examinations for dental emergencies. Not all dentists offer dental emergency treatment!
Durant Industrial Authority boosts small businesses
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant Industrial Authority is helping small businesses through its Durant Small Business Grant Program. Kristina Walker owns Designs by Kristina. She received $5,000 through the grant. "It's huge, because we are the ones that are hit the most, I think, when the economy goes...
Tishomingo looks to USDA for water funding
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- The city of Tishomingo is seeking federal help to keep the water flowing. The city applied for $1 million of funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help pay the $169,000 cost of an emergency water line that was recently installed. The price to maintain...
Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
Tishomingo woman dies in motorcycle crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A 32-year-old Tishomingo woman was killed in a Johnston County crash in on Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the incident involved two motorcycles traveling about one mile north of Milburn on State Highway 48A. Mesha A. Romero, who was a passenger aboard...
Big sendoff as Gunter heads to playoffs
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — The Gunter Tigers left the high school Friday afternoon bound for Abilene, Texas, where they will play their highly anticipated state semifinal matchup against Canadian. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that the Tigers have reached the semi's in their quest...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
Madill takes third in home tournament
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill hosted their Winter Classic tournament this weekend. Saturday was championship day, and the Wildcats finish in third with a big 59-31 win over Durant.
Online threat leads to Chisum ISD lockdown
PARIS, Texas (KTEN) — The Chisum Independent School District in Paris placed its campus under lockdown at 10 a.m. Friday after being made aware of a threat on social media. School administrators said local law enforcement detained a person accused of sending the threat. The lockdown was lifted after...
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
Gunter faces Canadian for another state semifinal showdown
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Once again, Gunter will face Canadian in the UIL state semifinals. These two schools have played each other in six out of the last seven seasons, most recently in 2020. Gunter has one three of those match ups but lost two. The Tigers know the challenge...
