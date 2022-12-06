Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
SFGate
SAN JOSE STATE 75, SANTA CLARA 64
Percentages: FG .446, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Tolbert 4-4, Moore 3-8, T.Anderson 2-5, Gorener 0-1, Cardenas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Moore, Vaihola). Turnovers: 7 (Diallo 3, Moore 3, Vaihola). Steals: 3 (Gorener, Moore, Tolbert). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SFGate
Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish
Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
SFGate
Warriors To The End | McClymonds Battles, Falls Short In 2-AA Bowl
McClymonds Forces Three Turnovers, Stages Valiant Comeback Effort Before Falling 26-18 To Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista •. McClymonds-Oakland coach Michael Peters couldn’t help but be proud of his team. Minutes earlier, the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2-AA state bowl championship ended with his Warriors on the short end of...
Stanford names Troy Taylor as football head coach, ending Jason Garrett chatter
Stanford is set to hire Troy Taylor as the university's next football head coach.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
SFGate
8 Big Rig Trucks On Fire At 14Th, Maritime Streets
OAKLAND (BCN) The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m.
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
SFGate
1 Dead In Suspected Dui Collision
One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for periods of rain and showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range from the 30s to the 40s with a chance for rain and hail in some regions.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
SFGate
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at a convenience store early Friday morning. On Friday at 2:10 a.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to 2480 Skyline Blvd. on a report of a possible commercial burglary in progress. Police said a resident in...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. The National Weather Service in San Francisco has extended the. * Flash Flood Warning for... The Dolan burn area in... Southwestern Monterey County in central California... * Until 715 PM PST. * At 459 PM PST,...
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
Flood advisories issued for parts of the North Bay amid heavy rain
The advisories apply to low-lying areas in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.
SFGate
Update: Arrest For Murder Of Elderly Woman Ends Fear Surrounding Her Death
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Office took him into custody Wednesday. Pulealli is being held without bail and the Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder, according to Vallejo police.
Police arrest suspect hiding inside In-N-Out bathroom following theft at Target
Police made two arrests in the case.
Comments / 0