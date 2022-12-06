ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Highland Springs hands Maury second straight state title loss

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — A year after losing to Stone Bridge on the final play of the 2021 Class 5 title game, Maury got its chance to step on that same stage and get redemption. Instead, the Commodores will have to wait another season for that opportunity. Maury threw...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Phoebus dominates title game on route to second straight state crown

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus will rule Class 3 football for at least another season. The Phantoms dominated in every phase of the game, defending its crown and rolling to a 48-7 win over Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty's Williams Stadium. Phoebus wraps up 2022 15-0 and on a 20 game winning streak dating back to last year's championship season.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Injured James takes final snap of Phoebus title game

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Nolan James was set to be out for Phoebus’s state title game, but despite a season-ending injury, still got onto the field. The Phantoms inserted James at quarterback to take the final snap of their 48-7 win over Heritage in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday in Lynchburg.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Diamond Wiggins

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norview has grown into one of the top girls basketball programs in the area. Diamond Wiggins has a lot to do with that ascension. Some might call her a late bloomer when it comes to basketball. "I really didn't pick up a ball until I was 12,"...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy